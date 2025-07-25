Coronation Street fans desperate for return of Amber Kalirai ahead of Dev and Bernie wedding

Dev and Bernie are planning their wedding in Coronation Street and fans are desperate for Amber Kalirai to make an appearance.

With Aunty Rani offering to pay for Dev and Bernie’s wedding, plans are in motion.

But, will Dev and Bernie cater for one wedding guest that Corrie viewers are hoping to see?

Dev’s planning his wedding (Credit: ITV)

Dev and Bernie’s wedding in Coronation Street

Dev Alahan returned home from India recently and found out that money had been stolen from the shop after someone threatened Aadi with a wrench.

Bernie then found out that Aadi was in debt and had hoped to claim on the insurance to clear his money issues. She agreed to keep this a secret from Dev, suggesting that Aadi waited until seeing whether the insurance company would pay out first.

Oblivious, Dev’s excited to be planning his wedding to Bernie Winter, with his Aunty Rani offering to pay £25k for the celebrations.

And, she’s due to set foot in Weatherfield rather soon… But, when she wants to create a detailed spreadsheet with all of the wedding costs on it, Bernie and Aadi can’t help but panic.

Fans are hoping Amber will be a wedding guest (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Amber Kalirai return for wedding

With Dev about to get wed again, Coronation Street fans are calling for Dev’s daughter Amber to return to the soap for the occasion.

Amber was last seen on screen in 2012 and hasn’t been mentioned much since. But, fans are hoping that the ‘forgotten’ character makes a comeback soon for Dev Alahan’s wedding.

One fan commented: “Dear modern Corrie producers, please, please, please bring back Niki Patel as Amber from Classic Corrie. She is one of the funniest & most heart-warming characters ever to appear in Coronation Street. Surely she would be interested in hooking up with Dev, her old dad again?”

Another shared: “Talking about Dev, have the Corrie writers forgotten he has two older daughters Amber and Shareen? They should bring them back for his wedding.”

A third Corrie viewer on X suggested: “When Aadi leaves they should bring Amber back a big sister for Asha.”

