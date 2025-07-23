Coronation Street fan theory predicts ‘Mad Maya’ Sharma will return to cause chaos on Dev and Bernie’s wedding day

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted the return of ‘Mad Maya’ Sharma as Dev and Bernie prepare for their wedding.

With Aunty Rani paying for the wedding, Aadi and Bernie are about to be sweating due to their financial troubles…

But, is this about to be the least of the family’s worries? Could a blast from Dev’s past soon return to wreck havoc on the cobbles once more?

Dev and Bernie are ready to tie the knot (Credit: ITV)

Dev and Bernie’s wedding plans in Coronation Street

Dev Alahan recently returned home and was thrown to discover there had been a robbery at the shop.

Aadi explained that the masked robber had threatened him with a wrench unless he opened the till up.

Bernie then discovered that Aadi was in debt. He had hoped to double his cash quickly by claiming on the insurance.

With Bernie Winter and Aadi keeping this from Dev, spoilers reveal that they’re soon put in a sticky situation when Aunty Rani turns up in Weatherfield after offering to pay for Dev and Bernie’s wedding.

Bernie and Aadi try to keep the wedding costs down but when Rani suggests making a spreadsheet to track everything, how will they get out of this one?

Could she return to the Street? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Maya Sharma return

Money worries might impact the wedding, but it might not be the biggest fish to fry.

A new Coronation Street fan theory has now predicted that ‘Mad Maya’ Sharma, who was last seen on the cobbles two decades ago, might rock up on Dev and Bernie’s wedding day in a bid to get revenge and win back Dev.

Viewers might remember that Maya went to prison after becoming obsessed with Dev and holding him and Sunita Parekh hostage in the burning shop flat. However, she’s due to be released around about now…

One fan commented: “As much as I like Dev and Bernie things probably aren’t going to last are they!,” to which another replied: “Get Mad Maya back!”

A third added: “I would love this, on their wedding day as well,” while a fourth fan continued: “Love this theory!”

A final person finished: “Might be possible as she’s probably released from prison now. Plus I don’t think Bernie and Dev will have a happy ending.”

