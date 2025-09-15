Coronation Street fans demand Becky Swain leaves Weatherfield as they fear for Carla and Lisa’s safety

Coronation Street fans aren’t impressed with Becky Swain and her decision to rock up unannounced, hoping she leaves.

Becky first set foot back into Lisa’s life last week and she’s already caused lots of drama.

This all stemmed from the belief that she was dead for the last four years when instead she was living in Alicante.

Can Becky be trusted? (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain wants to see Betsy

Becky Swain hasn’t been dead for the last four years after all, shocking both Lisa and Carla.

She revealed that she had been working undercover to help get a criminal organisation leader called Curtis locked up.

However, it became too unsafe to continue so she faked her own death with DI Costello‘s help, taking the identity of a woman called Tia Wardley.

She then headed to Alicante so that Lisa and Betsy would be safe.

Now that she’s back though, Becky’s desperate to see Betsy. Lisa’s adamant to keep Becky a secret from their daughter so as to not cause her any further heartbreak.

Carla tried to change Lisa’s mind for Betsy’s sake but didn’t prove to be successful.

Fans fear what Becky could do (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Becky Swain leaves

Corrie fans think that Becky Swain can’t be trusted and might even be the soap’s next villain, fearing that she’ll drive Carla and Lisa apart.

They’re now hoping to stop this from happening, calling for Becky to leave Weatherfield before she causes major damage.

One Coronation Street fan wrote on X: “Becky better not break up Swarla or I’ll be FUMIN’.”

Another shared: “Sorry I hate Becky already. No remorse for the trouble & hell she has caused.”

A third said: “What a great episode but Becky can leave now. Thank you for an entertaining Friday morning, but… bye-bye.”

Another person wondered: “Why can’t these two just kill Becky, she’s already dead?”

A fifth finished: “Can Carl leave and can he take Becky with him???”

With Becky planning on sticking around and wanting to win her family back, fans might not get their way though.

Read more: Exclusive: Becky Swain’s ‘back from the dead’ in Coronation Street – but, is Lisa still technically married to her? Legal expert gives answers

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!