As Coronation Street newcomer Amy Cudden arrives as Becky Swain, here’s how long she’s sticking around for

Amy Cudden officially arrived onto Coronation Street as Becky Swain tonight (Monday, September 8), and she’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Yes, that’s right, Lisa’s ‘late’ wife Becky Swain turned up alive after all these years of her family grieving her loss.

And, this doesn’t look to be a brief appearance either. Becky wants her family back!

Becky never died! (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain alive in Coronation Street

Lisa and Betsy have believed for years now that Becky Swain died on duty and was killed in a police chase involving the Radcliffe brothers.

Tonight, Betsy toasted Becky’s memory as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Lisa then gifted Betsy a necklace of Becky’s that she’d held on to.

During the episode, Roy Cropper acted secretive as he informed Evelyn that he had sighted someone it shouldn’t be possible to see.

And the only person he could speak to about it was Carla.

Then, as Lisa sat at home waiting for Carla Connor, she turned around and dropped her glass of wine in shock as she came face to face with her ‘late’ wife Becky. Becky Swain – the woman who the Swains believed was dead and buried.

Things are about to get messy (Credit: ITV)

Amy Cudden teases long ‘journey’ for Becky Swain

Joining the cast of Coronation Street, newcomer Amy Cudden has now teased that this won’t be a flying visit for Becky.

Admitting that she ‘didn’t think it would be a big role at first, just a guest spot,’ Amy has teased that Becky’s turned up to win her family back.

She explained: “Becky’s wife, Lisa, is about to get engaged and married to another woman, Carla. It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter. While there wasn’t a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance. Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk.”

Amy then admitted that this storyline will be a ‘journey,’ one which has only just started. She shared: “I agree with fans who might be furious to see someone come in and disrupt one of the most beautiful on-screen relationships. It’s unconscionable, and they should be angry. However, it’s such a complicated relationship that other feelings will emerge as it unfolds.

“Things forged in fire only get stronger. Becky is a ‘spanner in the works,’ but it doesn’t necessarily mean the worst, though it will be very difficult. Ultimately, this makes for really good TV and a fun, emotional, challenging, but rewarding journey for everyone. We want to give viewers a really good show; if everything was always wrapped up neatly, it wouldn’t be interesting. Come with us on this journey!”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

