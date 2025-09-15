Coronation Street fans spot major ‘plot hole’ in Becky Swain storyline as her story fails to add up: ‘Utterly illogical’

Coronation Street fans have spotted a ‘plot hole’ within Becky Swain‘s storyline after seeing her return ‘back from the dead.’

Becky Swain revealed the reason why she’d been away for the last four years to Lisa this week.

She said she’d been working undercover and was forced to flee to Alicante. But, fans don’t believe the twist was realistic.

Becky Swain ‘back from dead’ after working undercover

Becky Swain returned ‘back from the dead’ last week and gave wife Lisa the shock of her life.

And, this week kicked off with Becky explaining the whole situation… and oh did she have a lot of explaining to do indeed.

Becky told Lisa Swain that she’d been working undercover to bring down a criminal organisation led by someone called Curtis.

However, this backfired and she ended up having to steal the identity of a homeless woman called Tia Wardley who died in her place.

She then faked her own death and fled to Alicante to protect Lisa and Betsy.

And, to add to all of this… DI Costello helped her pull it all off.

Coronation Street fans spot huge ‘plot hole’ in Becky Swain scenes

With Becky explaining that she was working as an undercover detective, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by this detail.

When Lisa first mentioned Becky’s ‘death,’ she told Carla that Becky was training to become a police officer.

With members of the police force usually having to complete a two to three year probationary period as an officer before undergoing the process of becoming an undercover detective, the story doesn’t seem to add up.

Taking to Reddit, one fan complained: “This Becky story is utterly illogical. Back when Becky’s death was mentioned on the 28th May 2024, Lisa stated: She was a bobby, studying to be a detective.

“Now, if what Becky is saying is true, then this seems very strange. So instead of an undercover officer or even someone with a little bit of detective experience, Costello or whoever was DI at the time, decided on using bobby Becky?

Another commented: “I did wonder about that first bit you mentioned – May 2024 when Lisa said to Carla that Becky was a bobby studying to be a detective. It was made to sound like Becky was much more junior than Lisa (at least that’s how I took it).

“But then a few episodes ago Lisa said they met because they were bobbies on the beat together. Does feel like quite inconsistent writing…”

A third person added: “The Becky storyline is yet another example of the production having abandoned even the most basic continuity in favour of whatever ‘shock’ can fuel a fortnight’s worth of episodes.”

