Coronation Street fans blast Lisa for harsh treatment of partner as they beg soap to ‘resurrect feisty Carla’

Coronation Street fans are unhappy with Lisa Swain’s mean treatment of partner Carla and are urging Carla to stand up for herself.

Recently, it seems anything Carla Connor does to support her partner is falling flat.

And, with Carla letting Lisa get away with biting her head off, fans are now begging her to stand up for herself.

Lisa’s been snappy recently (Credit: ITV)

Carla fears for Lisa in Coronation Street

Lisa Swain has been struggling recently in the aftermath of Craig Tinker’s death. With memories of her late wife Becky’s death resurfacing, she’s been snapping and trying to distract herself with work.

Carla’s been trying to lift Lisa’s spirits and even made her a home-cooked meal. But, all of this effort was in vain as Lisa told Carla that she wasn’t hungry and headed back out. At least Roy enjoyed Lisa’s cast offs though.

With Betsy and Carla both discussing their concerns for Lisa with each other, they’re struggling to know how to help her.

But, with Lisa now having to deal with the stress of Betsy snooping through Becky’s old files, it seems that the pressure is still on the rise.

Fans miss Carla’s ‘feisty’ side (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg soap to restore Carla Connor’s ‘feisty’ side

With Carla letting Lisa get away with snapping at her all the time without many apologies, fans are now demanding that Carla starts to stand up for herself, missing her old ‘feisty’ ways.

They don’t think she should allow for Lisa giving her a hard time without addressing the situation properly. And some fans even fear that the relationship cannot continue the way it currently is.

On Reddit, one fan commented: “Carla is too good for Swain. She has the patience of a saint putting up with this. Has Swain forgot that her and her daughter are basically living in Carla’s apartment? Carla should just dump Swain and throw the pair of them out. I want to see Carla back to her old feisty self, because I don’t like seeing Carla allow people to treat her like this at all.”

Another Coronation Street viewer agreed: “Carla needs to be resurrected back to her feisty self.

“I think if she just put Swain in the hot seat once in a while it would make them more believable.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

