Coronation Street follow-up: As Lisa asks Carla to marry her, here’s whether a Swarla wedding could happen

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, May 23), DS Lisa Swain stunned Carla by asking her to marry her.

Opening up to Carla about Craig’s death, Lisa then started to reflect on the way she was living her own life.

She then decided that she was no longer going to put off the things she really wanted.

Lisa was grieving Craig (Credit: ITV)

Lisa asked Carla to marry her in Coronation Street

This week, DS Lisa Swain gave PC Craig Tinker some encouragement and told him to show DC Kit Green how capable he was of becoming a detective.

But, Craig was then spurred on to play the ‘hero’ and tried to deal with Mick Michaelis by himself. This led to him being whacked over the head with a baseball bat and suffering severe swelling on the brain.

With Craig sadly passing away, Lisa set to work in getting justice for Craig, bringing Mick in for questioning after his arrest.

Once returning home to Carla’s flat, Lisa then sobbed her heart out to her partner as she told her all about Craig’s death.

She then started wondering what she’d do differently if she lived like everyday could be her last. Having some sort of epiphany, Lisa then turned to Carla and stunned her by asking her to marry her.

Will Carla agree to getting engaged? (Credit: ITV)

Is a Swarla wedding in the pipeline in Corrie?

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers are very limited when talking about Swarla, however, we do know that Carla asks Lisa whether she meant what she said about their future.

It seems that Carla would like some clarification over whether Lisa was talking out of grief or whether she genuinely wants to marry her.

But, what will Lisa say? And, will Carla accept her marriage proposal and get engaged?

Well, all remains to be seen, but when recently talking to Digital Spy about Betsy’s potential reaction to a Swarla wedding, Sydney Martin teased: “Betsy would be absolutely over the moon.

“She adores Carla, and she knows that they work as a pair. But only as long as she could be involved with the outfit choices! Mum’s not forcing her into something frilly. If she could be a flower girl or bridesmaid, she’d take it.” Well, it looks like Betsy might need to get her outfit sorted rather soon…

