Coronation Street fan theory predicts Eva Price is Daniel Osbourne’s new love interest

Daniel Osbourne seems set for a new love interest in Coronation Street and fans are wondering who it could be.

There are a number of single women on the Street that could be a potential match for Daniel.

Here are 4 top theories on who Daniel could share a romantic connection with next – and one of them is Eva Price.

Danielle’s newly single (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Daniel love interest 1. Danielle

With husband Theo having an affair with Todd, Danielle made him take his wedding ring off before then shoving it down the drain.

She recently slept with Jason in a bid to get back at Todd and Theo, but now he’s gone back to Thailand. But, could she turn to Daniel as her next man?

One fan on Reddit suggested: “After tonight I wouldn’t put it past Danielle either, although I’m not sure if Danielle is a long term character or not.”

Eva’s reportedly coming back (Credit: ITV)

2. Eva

With Eva Price reportedly returning to Weatherfield this year, it’s now been suggested that she could soon find love with Daniel.

Eva’s former fling Adam is still on the Street, but he’s also loved up with Alya now. Eva’s all glam like Daisy, but is she Daniel’s type?

One comment read: “My money is on Eva as I don’t know any other woman on the Street he’d be suited to.”

Dee-Dee and Daniel have become closer recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Daniel love interest 3. Dee-Dee

In recent scenes, Dee-Dee and Daniel have been forming a closer friendship. They’ve been having heartfelt conversations, also turning to each other for support and advice. And now a new theory suggests that chemistry is building between the pair.

“Dee-Dee perhaps? Another Street intellectual. Perhaps she takes back Laila and they raise their kids together.”

Lou’s husband is banged up (Credit: ITV)

4. Lou

Lou Michaelis has been gravitating towards Gary Windass after husband Mick got sent to prison for Craig’s death.

But, Maria’s not been impressed. While Lou is set to leave the soap this summer, one theory reckons she’ll get with Daniel before she does.

A Coronation Street viewer on Reddit said: “What about Lou? He loves to take in a stray and he fancies himself the saviour. He might offer her some support and find himself feeling sorry for her (which is the same thing as love for Daniel Osbourne).”

Who could Daniel’s new love interest be and could they also be someone mentioned above?

