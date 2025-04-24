Coronation Street fan theory predicts assisted dying twist for Julie and Eileen

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Julie’s terminal cancer storyline will end with an assisted dying twist.

Julie doesn’t have much time left, with the character desperate to make the most of every second she has left.

But, fans have now predicted a heartbreaking twist ahead for Julie and her sister Eileen.

Julie’s got terminal cancer (Credit: ITV)

Julie Carp’s terminal cancer in Coronation Street

Julie Carp returned to Weatherfield earlier this year, making out that she had a work meeting in the area. Instead though, she was actually seeking cancer treatment.

Todd found out that Julie has terminal cancer and encouraged her to tell her sister Eileen the news.

It was only when Eileen caught Julie at Shuttleworth’s speaking to George about her funeral that Eileen found out that Julie didn’t have long left to live.

Since then, Julie’s been trying to make the most of her final days despite being in a lot of pain.

She’s enjoyed trying to matchmake Todd with Theo, and has now started to plan a trip to the lakes with her loved ones.

But, it’s clear that poor Julie doesn’t have much longer left to live, with the soap having already finished filming her funeral scenes, the Metro reports.

A new fan theory predicts an emotional outcome (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts assisted dying twist for Julie

With Julie’s day numbered, a new Corrie fan theory has predicted a heartbreaking twist for both Julie and Eileen.

A fan on X suggests that Eileen might help Julie end her life as her condition worsens.

The theory reads: “Is this Julie story leading up to an assisted dying plot with Eileen & then E leaves t’ cobbles for a fresh start?…”

We know that Julie’s death will play a part in Eileen’s exit from the soap, but could this be what prompts her to leave?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.