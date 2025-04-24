Coronation Street fan theory predicts assisted dying twist for Julie and Eileen

Julie Carp’s terminal cancer in Coronation Street
Julie Carp returned to Weatherfield earlier this year, making out that she had a work meeting in the area. Instead though, she was actually seeking cancer treatment.
Todd found out that Julie has terminal cancer and encouraged her to tell her sister Eileen the news.
It was only when Eileen caught Julie at Shuttleworth’s speaking to George about her funeral that Eileen found out that Julie didn’t have long left to live.
Since then, Julie’s been trying to make the most of her final days despite being in a lot of pain.
She’s enjoyed trying to matchmake Todd with Theo, and has now started to plan a trip to the lakes with her loved ones.
But, it’s clear that poor Julie doesn’t have much longer left to live, with the soap having already finished filming her funeral scenes, the Metro reports.
Coronation Street fan theory predicts assisted dying twist for Julie
With Julie’s day numbered, a new Corrie fan theory has predicted a heartbreaking twist for both Julie and Eileen.
A fan on X suggests that Eileen might help Julie end her life as her condition worsens.
The theory reads: “Is this Julie story leading up to an assisted dying plot with Eileen & then E leaves t’ cobbles for a fresh start?…”
We know that Julie’s death will play a part in Eileen’s exit from the soap, but could this be what prompts her to leave?
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!