Sue Cleaver’s Coronation Street exit date as Eileen Grimshaw ‘revealed’ as star wraps up filming

Sue Cleaver has finished filming her final scenes in Coronation Street as Eileen Grimshaw – and her exit date is soon.

Sue’s final scenes are just around the corner, and with them will bring to an end 25 years of Eileen on the ITV soap.

But, when will these scenes air? And, how will Eileen ultimately leave the show?

Sue Cleaver has finished filming (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver finishes filming final scenes

At the start of the year, news spread that Sue Cleaver is bowing out of Coronation Street as Eileen after 25 years.

The actress spoke out about her decision to leave the show on Loose Women, sharing: “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street.

“The door is still firmly open, but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures, and live fearlessly.”

And now, it seems that she’s finally finished filming her last scenes on the soap, with co-star Tony Maudsley sharing a photo of himself, Ryan Thomas, Gareth Pierce and Sue Cleaver all in the Grimshaw home on Instagram, captioning the image: “Farewell Eyelash.”

The image also showed Sue’s co-stars giving her a round of applause, with flowers and gifts on the sofa for the actress as she wrapped up filming.

How will she leave? (Credit: ITV)

All the details of Eileen’s Weatherfield exit – from exit date to co-star return

While the specific details of Eileen’s exit are top secret, her final scenes will air in the coming months.

With Sue finishing filming last week according to Tony’s post (Friday, April 10), we can expect the scenes to air on screen around two months from now.

We also know that playing a part of Eileen’s exit will be Jason Grimshaw, with Ryan Thomas returning for a brief stint back on the show.

Eileen’s sister Julie has also been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with her death due to air alongside Eileen’s exit.

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers also reveal that Eileen starts to have doubts as to whether George is actually the right man for her or not. But, how will all of this lead to her departure from the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

