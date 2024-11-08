Billy Mayhew is really struggling with grief over on Coronation Street at the moment, after the death of his husband Paul Foreman.

This week saw Paul’s ashes go up into space, but Billy wasn’t a fan and ended up getting really drunk.

As Billy continues to knock back the whisky, fans have now predicted that Billy might die due to an alcohol addiction.

Billy got very drunk (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy’s grieving Paul

Billy’s husband Paul recently died as his MND journey came to a sad end. Billy then found out on the day of Paul’s funeral that Paul had actually passed away when he’d made a phone call to say one last goodbye. He didn’t get to hear him say a final farewell.

Since then, Billy’s been going through it, even letting a stranger into the flat and being heartbroken when he ended up stealing his half of Paul’s ashes.

At Paul’s space launch celebration on Wednesday night (November 6), Billy got drunk on the whisky and pulled the lead out of the laptop so everyone could no longer watch the video of Paul’s ashes being released into the atmosphere.

He then announced to everyone that he tried to kiss Todd on the day of Paul’s funeral, before heading off to the back of the factory to listen to old voice messages from Paul.

As he started to freeze, Billy hallucinated Paul who told him to ‘get up.’ But, it was clear Billy was in quite a state as the night came.

Will this be the end of Billy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Billy to die from alcohol addiction?

Viewers will know that Billy’s was a drug addict in the past. Whilst he got through this type of addiction, fans now reckon the will develop an alcohol addiction next. And, they think that this will ultimately finish him off this time.

One fan shared: “It’s twice now he’s shown up now to the pub regarding the death of Paul and got so drunk to the point he’s either kissed someone close to him, and started to hallucinate Paul.

“Never showering, never wanting to leave the house unless it’s for work, now losing his share of Paul’s ashes and slowly sinking lower and lower. I feel he’s only searching for the bottom of the bottle until he drinks himself to death. Xx

“God bless him Xx.”

Another person replied: “Certainly could happen after what he’s been through. He’s not a drinker, not whisky anyway, and you saw what happened to him when he was on it. Good actor Daniel, so looks like Corrie is going in for some good storylines leading up to Christmas.”

A third person was all for this prediction if it meant a Billy departure from the cobbles, writing: “We can only pray he does drink himself to death. Hate him.” Someone’s clearly not a Billy fan then!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.