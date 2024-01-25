Coronation Street: Billy to steal Paul’s drugs as he references addict past, a new fan theory suggests

Recently on Coronation Street, Billy found out that Paul had an assisted dying plan and had a stash of Benzos hidden in the flat.

Whilst being initially shocked by the discovery, Billy then promised to support Paul in his plan.

A new fan theory for the soap now predicts that Billy will steal Paul’s drugs for himself.

Billy agreed to Paul’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy supported Paul with his plan

A couple of weeks ago in Weatherfield, Paul went to the medical centre and spoke to Dr Gaddas about his pain.

He wanted to be prescribed some more painkillers but Dr Gaddas wouldn’t give in to his wishes.

Desperate, Paul then enlisted Abi’s help in securing him some drugs, with Abi meeting up with drug dealer Dean to get her hands on some Benzos.

Later on, Kevin accidentally revealed Paul’s assisted dying plan to Billy after wanting to know what Abi was doing with the drugs.

Billy was heartbroken but then agreed to back Paul with his decision, although he encouraged him to hold out for as long as he could before going through with it.

Billy struggled with drug use in the past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Billy to turn to addiction again

Corrie fans will know that Billy used to struggle with drug addiction in the past. Now, a new theory fears that he might take Paul’s drugs and take them for himself, battling with addiction again as a way to cope with Paul’s MND.

The theory reads: “For the last few months now, we’re seeing Billy’s problems with his back, knowing his past history and addiction with drugs, is he going to take Paul’s “stash”?

“Before Paul dies, are they going to have to deal with Billy’s addiction, and where will that leave Paul, when he wants to go by assisted dying? Obviously this is only my own speculation, but will Bernie, Gemma or Todd have to go out to resource the drugs Paul will need, and what will be the repercussions??”

Will Billy get hold of Paul’s drugs? (Credit: ITV)

Will Billy struggle with addiction again?

Last night (Wednesday, January 24), Billy mentioned that he doesn’t like to take painkillers because of his past with addiction, struggling with his bad back.

But, as Paul deteriorates further and with the drugs so accessible to him, will Billy use Paul’s stash for himself?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

