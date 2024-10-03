In Coronation Street, Billy planted a kiss on Todd after Paul’s funeral last night (Wednesday, October 2) – and fans aren’t happy.

Emotional scenes played in last night’s episode as Paul’s funeral took place in an end to his long battle with motor neurone disease.

Billy’s day went from bad to worse after a harsh truth was delivered to him at the end of the service by Bernie.

After, he acted rashly in a drunken stupor, with plenty of criticism to follow.

Billy led Paul’s service (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul’s death

Bernie Winter and Summer were with Paul when his health took a sudden turn at the end of his life.

The pair called for an ambulance and Paul was rushed to the hospital where Bernie, Summer and Gemma were soon told by doctors there was nothing more they could do.

They made their final goodbyes, but Billy was far away from the hospital trying to make his way back.

He was too late and Paul took his final breath.

However,, Bernie lied and said he was alive while Billy was on the phone giving his final message.

A few weeks of heated debates followed. Bernie and Billy could not agree on the type of funeral the family wanted. Later, they settled on a church service with a rave a few days later organised by Bernie.

While the service went well, things took a turn for the worse when Bernie noticed Paul’s estranged father, Denny Foreman, was there completely drunk.

She took her anger out on Billy and told him that Paul was dead before he gave his final message.

Todd followed Billy home (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Billy kissed Todd

Billy was distraught and got drunk himself off screen. He turned up at the wake completely out of it and made a scene before leaving, closely followed by Todd as per Bernie’s request.

Back at the flat, Todd tried to be a good friend to Billy, but the vicar took it the wrong way.

In a drunken state, he leaned forward and killed Todd.

Todd pulled back in shock and told him to stop before leaving a distraught Billy behind.

Fan reaction

Social media fans were not too keen on the storyline, claiming the kiss was a huge mistake, and out of character of Billy.

One X user wrote: “The service was moving but Billy supposedly being drunk and pouncing on Todd was predictable and to be honest not the best.”

A Facebook user added: “Billy went too far.” While another asked: “Why ruin such a well played out storyline with bitterness?”

A fourth simply emphasised: “What the [bleep] is Billy doing?”

