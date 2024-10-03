In Coronation Street, Paul was celebrated through his funeral in last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 2), but fans were left disappointed.

The event saw an emotional Joseph head over to Fiz’s beforehand, while Billy confessed to Summer he was nervous to mess up the service.

Despite this, several said the funeral was lacking and not an appropriate way to mark Paul’s life.

Paul’s funeral seemed to be empty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul Foreman’s death

The funeral marked the end of an emotional storyline which saw Paul battle with a diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

At the end of his life, Bernie Winter and Summer were with Paul when his health took a sudden turn and his breathing became laboured.

The pair called for an ambulance and Paul was rushed to the hospital where Bernie, Summer and Gemma were soon told by doctors there was nothing more they could do.

The trio rushed in to say their emotional goodbyes to Paul, but Billy was far away from the hospital trying to make his way back.

He was too late and Paul took his final breath. After he passed, Bernie lied and said he was alive while Billy was on the phone giving his final message.

A few weeks of debates over what type of funeral the family wanted later, they settled on a church service with a rave a few days later organised by Bernie.

Chaos broke out after the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul’s funeral

In the episode, the funeral started off with a negative on Coronation Street as Paul’s estranged father Denny Foreman turned up drunk.

Upon realising, Bernie grew furious and told Billy that Paul was already dead before he delivered his final message.

‘I told him how much I loved him,’ Billy told her, but Bernie interrupted: ‘He was already dead, Billy!’

The regret was immediate, but it was already too late. Billy turned up to Paul’s wake completely drunk.

Bernie the caused a scene herself over the fundraiser for Bethany Platt’s medical bills.

There were many empty seats at the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

While it was certainly dramatic, fans complained the funeral wasn’t emotional enough and was also noticeably lacking in guests.

One X user wrote: “Could we not have a funeral episode where the funeral is the focus without ruining it with unnecessary DRAMA?”. While another added: “Why’ve they always got to ruin it? Surely, there was enough drama in the funeral as is without dropping that bombshell.”

A third noted the lack of attendees: “I know extras are paid to literally just fill out the numbers but it’s so funny to see the cast crying and holding each other and this random group of unknown faces sat there.”

A fourth asked: “Coronation Street Paul was so loved, yet there was hardly anyone at his funeral??”. A fifth added: “Can’t believe they didn’t fill the church up for poor Apollo’s funeral.”

