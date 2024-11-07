In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 6), the Street gathered for Paul Foreman’s space launch.

However, Billy wasn’t best pleased and ended up ruining the event for everyone whilst in a drunken state.

Fans have now spotted a big blunder during one of these scenes though as Paul’s loved ones attempted to pay tribute to him.

The space launch didn’t go as planned (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul ashes space launch

Last night on the cobbles, Paul’s loved ones gathered in the Rovers to watch a video of his ashes going up into space.

Billy didn’t approve of this event and deemed it as tacky, getting drunk and pulling the lead out of the laptop so that the video would cut off.

He then made matters worse by telling everyone that he tried to kiss Todd on the day of Paul’s funeral.

After this, Todd and Bernie started to worry when they couldn’t contact Billy. He had drunkenly wandered off behind the factory, listening to old voice messages from Paul.

His phone battery then died as he started to freeze whilst hallucinating Paul…

Fans spotted a big blunder (Credit: ITV)

Fans spot huge Paul tribute blunder

In these scenes, Paul’s loved ones gathered to watch the video footage of his ashes going up into space.

A series of happy photos from Paul’s life were included in the video, one of which being an image of a young Paul on his birthday.

However, fans have now realised that the birthday cake in the photo actually read ‘Happy birthday Peter’ which is the name of real-life actor Peter Ash.

One fan realised: “Happy Birthday ‘Peter’ cake used in memory of the character PAUL on Corrie. Great work.”

Another person added: “Corrie need to hire me to keep continuity and spot small things because what do you mean they showed this photo with the cake saying ‘Happy birthday Peter.’

A third viewer finished: “Well it was very sad watching the clips of Paul until Billy made it about him and Corrie forgot to take the name Peter out of what was supposed to be Paul’s cake.” Did you notice this too?

