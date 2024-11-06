Paul’s ‘return’ to Coronation Street – here’s how long he’s back for as Billy risks freezing to death

Billy hallucinated Paul in tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 6), as he risked freezing to death outside of the factory.

After listening to old voice messages from Paul, Billy’s phone battery started to drain as he sobbed outside of the factory in a drunken state.

As Billy starts to hallucinate his late husband, here’s all we know about whether we’ll see Paul on screen again.

Billy was in a drunken state (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul Foreman’s ‘return’

This evening, Bernie gathered Paul’s loved ones in the Rovers to watch the video of Paul’s ashes being sent up into space.

Billy got angry whilst in a drunken state, thinking that the whole event was tacky. He then pulled out the lead to the laptop and ruined the video for everyone before announcing that he tried to kiss Todd on the day of Paul’s funeral.

Burning bridges with Paul’s family, Billy then headed off into the night as he listened to old voice messages from Paul behind the factory.

Starting to freeze, Billy then started to hallucinate Paul as Peter Ash’s character returned to our screens in a surprise twist.

The episode ended with Paul standing over Billy, telling him to ‘get up’ or he’d freeze to death.

Paul will be seen again on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Paul will ‘return’ once more

Viewers will know that Paul sadly passed away from MND at the start of September this year. Billy sadly didn’t make it to the hospital in time to say a final goodbye though.

Now, Billy’s not coping with Paul’s death well at all. Finding out that Paul had already passed when he made a final phone call to him, Billy’s also had to deal with his half of Paul’s ashes being stolen by a guy called Wayne.

Drunk, Billy hallucinated Paul tonight. But, this won’t be the last we’ll see of him.

Paul will ‘return’ in hallucination form once again in Friday’s episode (November 8), as reported by Digital Spy.

Peter Ash’s return as Paul was kept out of spoilers to surprise fans. But, will Paul’s ‘presence’ help Billy before it’s too late?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

