Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul Foreman passes away as Billy races against time to be by his side

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 9), Paul Foreman sadly passes away as his MND journey comes to a tragic end.

Before Paul passes though, Billy loses his phone and heads out to look for it. But, will this stop him from being there at the very end?

Will Billy get to say one last goodbye to his husband in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul’s final scenes will air (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul passes away

After his night out with David, a hungover Billy realises that he’s lost his phone with all of his photos and memories on it. He then goes out to look for it.

However, whilst he’s out, Paul starts struggling to breathe as Bernie and Summer try to keep him alive for as long as they can so that Billy can say goodbye.

An ambulance is called for as Summer realises that there’s no way they can contact Billy. Will Billy be able to say one final goodbye to Paul before he dies?

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick reports Rowan to the police

Nick heads to the police station to report Rowan for blackmail, handing Lisa a notebook full of evidence against him.

Later on, Leanne tells Amy that she emailed herself some files from Rowan’s laptop. Could this help Amy get her money back?

Amy then tells Ken that she might start working longer hours to earn back the money she gave to the Institute, as Ken considers giving her his premium bond win. Ken then tells Cassie about his plans…

Dorin’s heading home

Tyrone tells Fiz that the people traffickers have been arrested so Alina will now be coming to pick up Dorin. They’ll be returning home once she collects him tomorrow.

Is Betsy onto something? (Credit: ITV)

Betsy is suspicious of Carla and Lisa

With Lisa and Carla in deep conversation outside of the police station, Betsy arrives and soon suggests that there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye… Is she onto something though?

