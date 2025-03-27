Betsy is currently resting up in hospital following the shooting in Coronation Street, but is she actually pregnant?

The Weatherfield teen’s just been told that she might never regain the feeling in her arm. But, will doctors also discover something else during her hospital stay?

A new fan theory suggests that Betsy’s pregnant with late boyfriend Mason’s baby…

Betsy couldn’t feel her arm (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Betsy’s shooting

This week on the cobbles, Betsy was too anxious to leave Carla’s flat as the threat of Rob still loomed.

Meanwhile, Carla nipped round to Tracy’s for a ‘business meeting’ and ended up being held hostage by Rob.

With Carla having a gun pointed at her, it wasn’t long before Lisa turned up and started wrestling Rob for the gun.

However, Lisa ended up pulling the trigger. The bullet shot through the Barlows’ kitchen window and hit Betsy in the arm as she was passing the house.

At the hospital, after her surgery, Betsy was then told that she might never regain the feeling in her arm…

Is she expecting? (Credit: ITV)

Theory: Betsy pregnant with late Mason’s baby?

With Betsy already having a lot on her plate right now, a new fan theory suspects that a teen pregnancy might soon be thrown into the mix.

Betsy’s currently in hospital, with it being suggested that she’ll find out she’s pregnant – with her late boyfriend Mason’s unborn child.

One fan shared: “Betsy is pregnant, isn’t she?” Another fan then replied: “It’s def coming. Would be right around the perfect time to find out. Would explain why someone described their reaction as ‘shook.'”

A third person added: “Theory: The people of TikTok are saying we might find out that Betsy is pregnant tomorrow.”

This comes after fans predicted Betsy could be pregnant with Mason’s baby after sleeping with him weeks before his death.

One viewer wrote: “Calling it now- Betsy is pregnant. Mason’s cute dinner date would have been enough to establish that they’re a sweet teenage couple. Lisa caught them but no real aftermath of that with Lisa & Betsy? But Corrie made a point to show that they were sleeping together so…”

But, will Betsy suddenly discover that she’s actually pregnant while recovering at the hospital from the shooting?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

