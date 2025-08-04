Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove, who plays icon Bernie Winter, has revealed that she’s signed a new contract to stay on the soap for another year.

With the reports of budget cuts over at ITV, fans are worried that their favourite characters could be axed. Just last week it was revealed that Jenny Connor, played by Sally Ann Matthews, will be leaving.

However, Bernie fans need not worry, as she’s not going anywhere yet.

Bernie is staying put (Credit: ITV)

Jane Hazlegrove signs new contract

Jane has played Bernie since 2019 and we’ll have her for at least another year, with the actress sharing she has signed a new contract.

Speaking to My Weekly, Jane revealed: “I only came into Coronation Street for 10 episodes to get a new bathroom.

“I’d run out of money and when they said, ‘Will you come and do Corrie for a bit?’ I thought, ‘Yes! That will pay for a nice white suite!

“I’ve been here for six years now and I’ve just signed for another year. It’s a lovely place to work. I feel very blessed.”

Bernie and Dev’s wedding is on the horizon (Credit: ITV)

What’s coming up for Bernie in Coronation Street?

Bernie is set to marry Dev Alahan this week, but in typical soap style not everything goes to plan.

As she’s having a lowkey hen do, Bernie is not impressed to discover the guys have hired a pole dancer for Dev’s stag do.

On the actual wedding day, there is more stress for Bernie when she realises she has forgotten her lucky charm locket, which contains a photo of Paul. When she returns home to get it, she disturbs a burglar.

Things get even worse for Bernie when she collapses down the aisle and has to be rushed to hospital.

Paramedic Asha returns from the hospital with a message from Dev – he wants the family at the hospital. What has happened to Bernie?

