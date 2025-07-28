9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Bernie collapses at wedding, and Carla and Lisa move in

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Bernie Winter collapses on her wedding day to Dev Alahan and is rushed to hospital.

Elsewhere, Carla is touched by Lisa’s gesture as they move into their new house.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Dev and Bernie’s wedding in Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Stag do nightmare

Bernie has a low-key hen do after saving money on Aadi and Dev’s suits. However, she’s not happy when she hears that Dev and the lads have hired a pole dancer at the stag do.

Bernie storms out of her hen do at the Bistro as the hens go looking for her.

Aunty Rani then turns up at the Rovers and walks in on the stag do. But, how will she react?

2. A burglar causes chaos

On Bernie and Dev’s wedding day, the quads fall ill so they have to watch the occasion on a livestream with Joseph. Bernie then realises she’s forgotten her lucky charm locket with a photo of Paul inside, and heads back to the house.

As she goes to grab it, she ends up confronting a burglar…

3. Bernie collapses at the wedding

Bernie eventually makes it back to the Bistro, with Kit walking her down the aisle on her big day. However, Bernie then collapses in front of Dev.

Asha rushes to tend to her as Gemma rings for an ambulance. Chesney panics as the livestream cuts out as the ambulance goes by.

Asha later returns to the Bistro from the hospital and reveals that Dev wants the family at the hospital… Will Bernie be okay?

Drunk Aadi fesses up

4. Aadi confesses the truth

Aadi gets drunk and ignores Lauren’s calls.

He then decides to fess up and tell Lauren the truth about what really happened at his party.

Dev and Bernie then come back home and are stunned when Aadi confesses the truth to them as well.

Abi and Carl’s affair in Coronation Street spoilers next week

5. Abi rumbles Kevin’s lies

Abi tells everyone in the Rovers that Kev has been given the all clear. She then heads off to sleep with Carl but isn’t impressed when she stumbles across a message from Fiona on his phone.

Carl then admits that he’s been doing illegals MOTs and other dodgy deals from Kevin’s garage.

Abi’s further stunned when she finds out that Kev’s booked her, him and Jack a holiday to Mallorca. When she mentions Carl’s dodgy dealings to him, Abi’s fuming to discover Kevin already knew.

Later on, Debbie sits down with Abi and tries to get her to see sense and stay with Kev. But, Abi then quizzes Carl on why he didn’t tell her that Kev already knew about his goings on.

6. Abi pulls a lie of her own

Carl Webster then tells her that Kev agreed to stay quiet if he stayed quiet about the cancer truth. Fuming that Kev’s lied once again, Abi pulls out of attending Dev and Bernie’s wedding to be with Carl instead.

Kevin returns home after believing Abi has a stomach bug to find her all glammed up… Abi then sneaks out to be with Carl again. Will Kevin rumble them though?

Carla and Lisa move in

7. Lisa makes a gesture

Ryan helps Carla and Lisa move into their new house and complains about his new living arrangements with a weird flatmate.

Lisa then surprises Carla by asking Ryan to move in with them.

Theo’s violent side caused concerns in Coronation Street spoilers next week

8. Theo’s in trouble

Theo Silverton gets angry at Dev’s stag do when Todd has a go at the pole, thinking of an excuse to get them to leave the event early. Theo’s angered further when Todd chooses to spend time with Summer instead of him, later in the week.

Afterwards, Theo is informed that the social worker is here for his meeting, but ends up dealing with a drunken Aadi and falls and hits his head. Heading off, Theo’s soon stopped by police officer Jess who wants to ask him some questions about an incident in the precinct.

With Theo being whisked away in a police car, the social worker reschedules and tells Todd that he needs to check whether Theo’s crime was violent like last time. This then prompts Todd to do some digging…

Tracy and Steve’s divorce in Coronation Street spoilers next week

9. Amy’s suspicious

Over an awkward family dinner, Tracy suggests keeping the divorce amicable for Amy’s sake.

Steve’s pleased, but Amy suspects Tracy has an ulterior motive…

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!