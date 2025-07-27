Coronation Street promo reveals chaotic Dev and Bernie wedding as bride collapses during ceremony

A new Coronation Street promo has confirmed that Dev Alahan and Bernie Winter’s wedding turns into chaos at the ceremony.

In the coming weeks, scenes will see Dev and Bernie prepare to walk it down the aisle.

But, when Bernie falls ill, will she actually get to tie the knot?

The big day is here (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street promo reveals Dev and Bernie wedding chaos

Next week will see Dev Alahan and Bernie’s big wedding celebrations finally arrive. But, there’s lots of drama mixed in from stag do nightmares to a burglary.

Bernie hears that the stags have hired a pole dancer and worries about the cost of such entertainment. She then heads over to interrupt the stag.

On the wedding day itself, the quads get sick and have to stay at home to watch the event on a livestream with Joseph. With Bernie forgetting her lucky locket with a photo of Paul in, she soon comes face to face with a burglar.

When she does eventually make it to her wedding (after Debbie Webster proposes to Ronnie Bailey), Bernie suddenly struggles to breathe and collapses.

An ambulance is then called… But, will Dev and Bernie eventually get to say ‘I do?’

Bernie falls ill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove teases wedding day drama

With Bernie falling ill and struggling to breathe, actress Jane Hazlegrove has teased what viewers can expect from the wedding episodes.

Jane said: “The day goes from bad to worse! That’s what is so brilliant about Coronation Street, you don’t know what you’re going to get until you open the page of the script and that’s what is so fantastic about how it plays out – we’ve got this woman raving down the aisle and the next minute she’s collapsed and an ambulance is on its way!”

But, with an ambulance on the way to give Bernie medical attention, what’s happened to her? And, will she be okay?

Read more: Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard dishes dirt on dangerous Abi affair with Carl: ‘She’s risking everything’

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!