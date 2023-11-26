Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove admits nerves made her fear she’d be axed from soap on first day: ‘I was worried about letting myself down’

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove has confessed that she fears being booted off the beloved ITV soap. The actress plays Bernie Winter in the soap, having joined in 2019.

Longtime viewers will know that Jane originally appeared in Weatherfield in the 80s playing Sue Clayton. But after 30 years she landed the part of Gemma Winter and Paul Foreman’s mother Bernie.

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove fears being axed (Credit: Splash)

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove on axe fears

However, despite Bernie’s popularity with fans, Jane is still worried about getting the chop. Jane told Metro: “I was full of trepidation.

“There were no nerves whatsoever when I was 16. I knew it was a big job but I was incredibly confident. Turning up at 51 was a completely different ball game. When you’re a teenager, there’s the arrogance of youth, you don’t doubt yourself. But coming in as Bernie I was frightened.”

Is Jane Hazlegrove leaving Coronation Street?

She added: “I was worried that nerves would completely take over and I’d be an idiot and then I’d be through the revolving door and asked to leave as soon as I’d done my first day. I thought I’d forget my lines. I was worried about letting myself down and letting the show down.”

Meanwhile, on-screen Jane’s character Bernie is facing Christmas in prison. The character has been warned she faces jail for her catalogue fraud.

Jane Hazlegrove plays Bernie Winter who faces prison this Christmas in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

It means she will miss her son Paul’s last Christmas as he battles MND and has just months left to live. Corrie boss Iain MacLeod explained how Bernie’s decision will have a lasting effect.

“This Christmas, the catastrophe arises from Bernie and her historical involvement with Shelly’s slightly dubious online scamming,” he said. “And it puts her in a massive amount of legal hot water to the extent that there’s every likelihood that she’s not gonna be present for what will be Paul’s last Christmas.”

He added: “There’s a really fascinating exploration of their history as well. So what we’ve tried to do is make it bittersweet and realistic as far as we could, and kind of fitting, funny, but fairly poignant last Christmas for Paul, with that fantastic family at the centre of it all.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Paul set for further heartbreak amid last Christmas?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.