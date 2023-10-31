Coronation Street: Paul set for further heartbreak amid last Christmas?

Currently in Coronation Street, Paul’s health is declining as his MND symptoms start to get progressively worse.

Next week, Paul will find out the sad news that he only had 6-12 months left to live.

But, is Paul set for further heartbreak amid experiencing his last ever Christmas?

Paul gets some sad news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul gets an upsetting prognosis

Next week in Coronation Street, Izzy encourages Paul to be honest about his MND on his Personal Independence Payment assessment or he’ll miss out on support.

After speaking to Izzy, Paul speaks to his speech therapist about his coughing fits. The therapist then advises him to speak to his MND nurse.

Good news arrives as Billy finds out that his suspension is being lifted. However, this happy moment is soon tainted.

During a hospital appointment, the MND nurse gives Paul a bleak prognosis. He only has around 6-12 months left to live.

Bernie risks missing Paul’s last Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Paul set for further heartbreak amid his last Christmas?

With Paul realising that he’ll be experiencing his last Christmas this year, his family will want to make it memorable.

However, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has now revealed that Paul could suffer further heartbreak as Bernie risks not being there over the festive period. Instead, she might be banged up in prison.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Iain revealed: “This Christmas, the catastrophe arises from Bernie and her historical involvement with Shelly’s slightly dubious online scamming and it puts her in a massive amount of legal hot water.

“There’s every likelihood that she’s not going to be present for what will be Paul’s last Christmas.

“The family might not actually get to be together for this one last festive moment.”

But, will Paul’s last Christmas cause him further heartbreak? Will Bernie miss spending Christmas with her dying son?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

