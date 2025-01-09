Coronation Street to air tonight in yet another schedule shake-up

Coronation Street will air tonight (January 9), despite it being a Thursday, in another change to the usual schedule.

Despite Christmas season now being over, the schedule changes haven’t stopped for the soaps as Corrie switches the day it airs this week.

Instead of airing on the usual Friday, the ITV soap will now air tonight instead. But, why?

Coronation Street will air tonight due in schedule change

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays – but not this week.

Instead of airing on Friday, the soap will air an hour-long episode this Thursday evening instead between 9pm-10pm.

This means that by the end of this evening, viewers will be caught up with their usual three episodes of Weatherfield drama.

Tomorrow night (January 10), Corrie cannot air due to the FA Cup taking over the ITV main channel. From 7.30pm-10.30pm, a football match between Aston Villa and West Ham United will take place.

For fans who wish to watch tonight’s episode of Corrie early, they can do so by heading over to ITVX where then episode has been available since 7am this morning.

What to expect from Coronation Street tonight

Tonight’s episode sees the return of Rob Donovan in exciting scenes. With Carla needing a kidney transplant, Bobby heads to the prison to see his dad and asks him to donate his kidney.

With Rob having a lot of thinking to do, will he act as a hero and give Carla his kidney?

Elsewhere, Abi struggles after Mason’s death and starts to be reminded of her own son Seb’s tragic passing. Spiralling, Abi then accuses Toyah of trying to abduct Alfie.

Also on Corrie tonight, Kit tries to warn Shona to leave the Freshco carpark after hearing that the Radcliffe brothers are there. David hears about the situation and gets the wrong idea, ready to have it out with Kit…

And, Evelyn says farewell to the Street as she heads off to study Law at University. Will she be back in the future?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

