Coronation Street: Mason knife crime episode was ‘best in ages’ as fans praise soap’s young cast members

Fans of Coronation Street have been full of praise following last night’s harrowing episode of the soap – as reformed bully Mason Radcliffe was killed in a tragic knife attack.

Mason’s unhappy end came as he planned to escape Weatherfield anyway. Set up with a job in Germany by Stu, the youngster was hopeful for his future. However, his bright new future wasn’t to be – and he was killed following a run-in with his brothers.

Mason was stabbed by his brothers (Credit: ITV)

Mason killed in knife attack

As a well-meaning Dylan brandished a knife in an attempt to scare Mason’s attackers off, the tables were turned – and Mason was stabbed during the ensuing fight. In spite of Abi and the paramedics’ best attempts, he died in hospital.

A heartbreaking end to one of Corrie’s more textured characters. And, as the episode ended, fans were full of praise for the soap’s young cast.

Mason didn’t make it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans praise knife crime ‘phenomenal’ episode amid Mason death

As the credits rolled over Mason’s sad death – and Tim’s profound monologue – fans were full of praise for the performances, highlighting young Luca Toolan, who plays Mason. Sydney Martin and Liam McCheyne who play Betsy and Dylan were also given their kudos.

“What an absolutely amazing performance in tonight’s episode . Well done Luca Toolan!!! Devastating to watch but so well written and acted,” wrote one fan.

“What a phenomenal episode, absolutely heartbreaking. The acting especially from Luca aka Mason was exceptional. To the writers, producers & directors thank you for ‘hopefully’ making people realise the implications of knife crime,” said another.

“OMG Corrie tonight – What an episode! Highlighting such an important issue in today’s society and so brilliantly acted by all of them, especially Mason, Dylan, Abi and Betsy and Tim’s monologue at the end,” a third agreed.

“Absolutely heartbreaking and powerful scenes. The level of acting was incredible – especially Luca Toolan, Liam McCheyne, Sydney Martin & Sally Carman. Hopefully this will make people think twice about carrying knives,” said a fourth.

A heart-wrenching episode – and one which will have far-reaching implications for those affected.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!