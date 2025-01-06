Coronation Street: As Mason dies, here’s everything that happens next from Abi trauma resurfacing to heartbreak for the Swains

In a harrowing episode of Coronation Street tonight, reformed school bully Mason was killed in a vicious knife attack. This came as Mason prepared to leave Weatherfield on his own terms – having being set up with a job in Germany by Stu.

Mason bid farewell to his few loved ones on the street – including Betsy, who he’s grown close to in recent months – while clashing with Abi and attempting to apologise to former victim Liam.

Mason’s brothers stabbed him to death tonight (Credit: ITV)

The Ratcliffe brothers killed Mason in Coronation Street tonight

Unfortunately, Mason’s happy ending was cut brutally short after a run-in with his brothers. Dylan attempted to intervene by pulling a knife. However, this only made the situation worse, as the brothers then used it to stab Mason.

After imagining his escape from Weatherfield (including a coffee date with Betsy, and some understanding words from Liam), reality hit home. The soap then revealed the extent of Mason’s injuries. A horrified Abi found him in the playground nearby, bleeding out.

Paramedics then rushed Mason to hospital. However, attempts to save his life were unsuccessful, and Mason died in front of a traumatised Abi and Betsy.

Mason is dead – but what’s next for those around him?

Abi attempted to come to Mason’s aid (Credit: ITV)

Mason is dead – what’s next?

First on the scene as Mason lay dying was Abi. Mason’s death will come as a painful reminder for Abi, whose own son died in similar circumstances in 2021.

Earlier that day, Abi had clashed with Mason after finding him attempting to steal flowers from Seb’s memorial garden. Seb had been killed during an unprovoked gang attack while walking with then-girlfriend Nina Lucas.

And, as Mason’s death leaves Abi shell-shocked, the following weeks will find her struggling with painful memories of Seb’s tragic death.

Betsy had grown close to Mason (Credit: ITV)

Betsy and Lisa face fresh heartbreak as Mason dies in Coronation Street

Meanwhile, Mason’s sudden death will leave Betsy heartbroken. With the pair not exactly parting on the best of terms (in spite of Mason’s dying dreams otherwise), Betsy is full of grief and regret.

Mum Lisa will be full of worry. Especially given that the Ratcliffe brothers had been in police custody only hours before they killed Mason. What does this, combined with the Ratcliffes’ history with the Swains, mean for the family?

Dylan had brought the knife which killed Mason (Credit: ITV)

Dylan struggles with his guilt

It had been Dylan who first brandished the fateful knife which killed Mason. Choosing not to tell Sean about his part in Mason’s death, Dylan will be eaten up with guilt and regret in the coming weeks.

Will he come clean about what really happened?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

