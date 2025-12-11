Carla’s hospital visit sparks huge theory as Coronation Street fans insist Costello ‘clue’ links to Corriedale

Corriedale arrives next month, and Coronation Street fans are already cooking up theories, including one juicy idea sparked by a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment between Carla and Costello.

During last night’s episode, Carla popped into the hospital (she could practically give tours at this point) to squeeze some answers out of Costello and hopefully pin Becky to the wall.

Costello did manage to confirm that Becky was responsible for the attack, but actually getting anything close to solid proof turned out to be a whole different battle.

Carla tried to get evidence out of Costello (Credit: ITV)

Carla wanted Costello’s help in Coronation Street

Last night on the cobbles (Wednesday, December 10), Carla Connor hit her limit with all the jolly chatter about Becky and Lisa’s Christmas plans at No.6. Rather than sit through another minute of it, she marched herself to the factory and cracked open something strong enough to melt tinsel.

Kit soon appeared with an update on Costello, revealing the poor bloke had been gearing up for retirement before someone decided to rearrange his face. He gave Carla a nudge to stay focused on exposing Becky, then headed off… only to run straight into Becky herself.

Playing messenger, Kit asked her to tell Lisa that Carla was at the factory and slightly worse for wear. Becky ignored the request entirely and went straight to Carla instead, boldly announcing she planned to win Lisa back whatever chaos it caused.

What Becky didn’t know was that Carla had been recording the whole conversation and wasn’t drunk at all. Later, Carla stormed into No.6, played the recording to Lisa and Betsy, but Lisa had zero patience for their nonsense.

Not phased, Carla visited Costello at the hospital, pad and pen in hand, pleading for any clue that Becky was behind the attack. Costello confirmed that she was but all he kept mumbling was ‘hill’ and ‘rhubarb,’ leaving Carla more baffled than ever.

Frustrated, she admitted to Kit that she was throwing in the towel. Becky had claimed victory… for now.

Will the episode link to Costello and Becky? (Credit: ITV)

Coronations Street fan theory ‘works out’ Corriedale storyline

With Costello going on and on about some sort of ‘hill’ with ‘rhubarb’ growing on it or whatever (we honestly were just as baffled as Carla), one Coronation Street fan reckons they’ve sussed it all out.

The words might actually be a reference to a location, just without the third word that usually is needed for a What3Words code (a code often used by police and many others).

One fan took it upon themselves to search the two words and ended up being referred to a location in… wait for it… Wakefield. A place just outside of Leeds. Right by Emmerdale village.

One fan wrote: “GUYS! I might’ve just done something! I was wondering if ‘hill’ ‘rhubarb’ was a What3Words code without the third word, so typed it into the app and this came up… a place outside Leeds in Wakefield?? Somewhere called Rhubarb Hill…”

Another person also said: “Is Costello involved in Corriedale? Rhubarb Hill is in Wakefield, YORKSHIRE.”

This could mean that the Corriedale crossover revolves around Becky Swain’s corruption storyline, leading some Corrie characters to travel over to Yorkshire to investigate the matter… Interesting stuff.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

