Caleb and Graham share mystery connection in Emmerdale, all we know

Graham Foster has history with Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and it became public knowledge tonight when Graham revealed himself to the villagers in the Woolpack.

Graham’s public return was never going to be smooth. After all, the villagers believed he was dead. Shock quickly turned into suspicion and anger when he walked into the Woolpack. But while many reacted badly, one man barely batted an eyelid.

Caleb Miligan looked completely unfazed. Which begs the question. How exactly do these two know each other?

Graham stuns the Woolpack in Emmerdale

After lying low at Home Farm for days, Graham was finally spotted by Lydia and Gabby in the kitchen. Their shock made Joe realise there was no point hiding any longer. If rumours were going to spread, it was better to control the narrative.

So they headed straight to the Woolpack.

As expected, the reaction was explosive. Charity was first to pipe up, joking: “Please tell me he’s AI.”

Sadly for her, Graham was very much real.

Billy was stunned and insisted he had found Graham’s body, meaning he was definitely dead. Graham calmly shot back: “Check my pulse next time.”

Charity quickly turned her anger on Joe, furious that Marlon had gone to prison for Graham’s murder. Sam refused to believe it was him at all, arguing Graham never dressed casually. Rhona tried to explain that Graham had returned to help April.

Graham apologised and said he wanted to rebuild a life in the village.

Charity was having none of it. She threw Graham and Joe out, barred them from the pub and warned Graham that Joe Tate was not worth sticking around for.

Caleb already knows Graham

While most people were hostile, Ruby Miligan took a very different approach. She warmly introduced herself, clearly enjoying the drama.

“Well, whoever you are, you’ve nailed the big entrance. Ruby Miligan,” she said.

“Graham Foster,” he replied, before turning to her husband. “Caleb.”

Ruby was surprised and asked if they had met before.

Caleb casually confirmed: “Yeah, once upon a time.” He then brushed it off, adding that he had work to do.

And just like that, the moment passed.

But hang on. Graham and Caleb have met before? When exactly did that happen?

So how do Graham and Caleb know each other?

Graham’s original stint on Emmerdale ran from 2017 to 2020. Caleb did not arrive until 2022, meaning they never crossed paths on screen.

However, their connection goes back to Caleb’s long-running vendetta against Kim Tate.

When Caleb was exposed as trying to take control of Home Farm and claim the fortune he believed he was owed after Frank Tate’s death, he admitted he had help along the way.

Caleb revealed he had tracked down a “drunk husband” who was willing to talk. This was after Kim ordered Graham to kill Joe in 2018 and Graham spiralled, eventually listing Kim’s crimes, including the truth about Frank’s death. Viewers know Kim stood over Frank as he died from a heart attack, checking his breathing with her compact mirror.

At the time, Caleb told Kim: “[He was] an angry drunk husband with a tale to tell. A few tales, actually. After a few large whiskies, he was willing to tell me everything.

“This Graham, he hit the booze again not long after [you] ordered him to get rid of Joe. He called you a poisonous bitch. I’d say that’s pretty accurate.”

But is that really all?

Here’s where it gets interesting. That conversation took place in 2018, two years before Graham was supposedly killed.

So why was Caleb not remotely shocked to see him alive?

Either he suspected Graham never died, or there is more to their shared history than has been revealed so far.

With Graham now back in the village and old secrets bubbling up again, it feels like this connection is far from done. Whether it drags Kim Tate back into the firing line or sparks a brand new feud, one thing is clear. Graham Foster still has plenty of unfinished business.

