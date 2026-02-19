Just as Bear gets bail, things are set to take another dark turn in Emmerdale

Bear Wolf may be out of custody in Emmerdale, but do not expect things to calm down any time soon.

After being charged over Ray Walters’ death, Bear has been granted bail. Yet behind closed doors he is anything but relieved. In fact, next week sees him spiral in heartbreaking scenes as guilt and confusion threaten to overwhelm him.

While Paddy is clinging to hope that his dad will avoid prison, Bear is convinced he deserves to be punished. And that clash in outlook is about to explode.

Bear got bail, but next week things spiral (Credit: ITV)

Bear free – for now

After being charged with manslaughter, Bear prepared to face court on Thursday February 19. Paddy was beside himself with worry, fearing the worst for his dad after everything he has already endured.

Their solicitor struck a hopeful note. She explained that the manslaughter charge suggests the CPS are taking Bear’s mental health into account. A plea of self defence could mean a suspended sentence rather than jail.

But Bear stunned everyone when he announced he intended to plead guilty. In his mind, he committed the crime and the only honourable option was to accept whatever punishment followed.

Paddy pleaded with him to reconsider and, for now, it appears to have worked. Bear was later brought home on bail.

Yet relief was in short supply. Bear again broke down over what he had done, leaving Mandy deeply concerned. Paddy, meanwhile, was ignoring it, determined to stay positive and insisted his dad will not go down. He refused to contemplate any other outcome.

The problem is that Bear is clearly not coping.

Bear takes himself to hospital desperate for help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear spirals as Ray is laid to rest

Next week Ray’s funeral takes place. Laurel worries about the prospect of no one attending and persuades Charles to go on her behalf. He then encourages Laurel to join him.

Paddy, Mandy and Dylan are determined to keep news of the funeral from Bear. They fear seeing Ray’s body would undo any fragile progress he has made. But Claudette accidentally reveals where she, Charles and Laurel are heading and Bear immediately insists on going too.

Laurel warns it is not a good idea, but Bear will not be swayed.

When Paddy discovers what is happening, he turns on Laurel, furious that Bear has been allowed anywhere near the funeral. He is convinced it will set his father back.

His fears quickly prove well founded. Bear begins raging in Paddy’s face, his distress plain to see. Later, he goes off alone to drink, where Laurel finds him and reassures him she will be there whenever he needs support.

But Bear’s downward spiral continues. He is desperate for the medication Ray had been giving him, yet Manpreet refuses to prescribe the pills.

In a final act of desperation, Bear heads to hospital in a distressed state, pleading for help. The question now is whether he will finally receive the support he so clearly needs, or whether things are about to get even worse for him and his family.

