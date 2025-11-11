Robert Sugden admitted to lying about his prison transfer in Emmerdale tonight, as he came clean to Aaron about moving back to Hotten. This isn’t the first thing Robert’s kept from Aaron about his time behind bars – failing to mention that he had a whole prison husband when he first returned.

And, as the story continued tonight, Robert revealed that he wasn’t behind bars at the Isle of Wight the whole time after all. No, he’d actually been sent to Hotten some time ago.

Here’s everything that happened in Emmerdale tonight – and what happens next.

Kev’s news hit Robert hard (Credit: ITV)

Shocking news for Robert

Robert and Kev returned from their mini-moon in London tonight (November 11), after last week’s vow renewal. Thinking of the future, Kev was keen to move in with Robert and Victoria.

While Robert and Victoria tried to work out how they could let Kev down gently, he arrived at the cottage with some bad news. An old prison acquaintance of theirs, Jez, had killed a man.

A shocked Robert revealed how Jez had targeted him in prison, and would beat him up and abuse him until Kev stepped in.

Robert shared the truth about his prison transfer (Credit: ITV)

Robert revealed the truth about his prison transfer in Emmerdale tonight

After Kev left, Aaron popped round – with Victoria telling him that Robert had received some bad news. Robert explained that he thought after he walked out of the prison gates he’d be able to just leave Jez and Kev in his past.

Robert then revealed that he’d held back some key information from Aaron. “I wasn’t on the Isle of Wight. I got moved back,” he admitted, before confessing he had been locked up just up the road in Hotten.

Robert went on to explain that there was so much he hadn’t shared with Aaron about his time in prison, including why he and Kev were so close. “It’s time I told you everything,” he added.

A special episode will follow Robert’s time behind bars (Credit: ITV)

Special Emmerdale episode to delve into Robert prison trauma

The ending of Tuesday’s episode sets us up for Robert’s special standalone episode tomorrow (November 12), which will explore his time in prison via a string of flashback scenes.

Last month, Emmerdale revealed it would be airing 3 special episodes. Two of those, involving April Windsor and Bear Wolf, have already aired. And now it’s time for the final one.

Previously speaking about this episode, Ryan Hawley, who plays Robert, said: “The flashback begins around five years ago. We go through different time periods right up until May of this year, just before Robert is let out and interrupts Aaron and John’s wedding.”

Robert will detail to Aaron all about his trauma at the hands of prison bullies as well as how Kev saved his life. Ryan also teased a twist, explaining: “There’s one particularly nice little twist. Something happened in prison that is massively pivotal. No one finds out about it until it’s revealed here.”

