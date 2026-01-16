As Jasmine confesses to killing Anthony, EastEnders fans predict his real killer is still out there

EastEnders fans have predicted that the news that Jasmine killed Anthony may be a red herring from the soap… and that his real killer is still waiting to be unmasked. This came as Jasmine confessed to killing Anthony last night (Thursday, January 15), in a moment she shared with her dead dad’s body.

Jasmine, it appears, killed Anthony in self-defence after stumbling across his attack on Christmas night. She’s desperate to keep her secret buried (like Anthony soon will be), but did she really kill her father? Some think that that the soap still has another twist up its sleeve.

Did Jasmine really kill Anthony?

Jasmine admitted to killing Anthony last night (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine didn’t really kill Anthony, EastEnders fans predict

In the wake of last night’s shocking episode, shell-shocked fans shared their thoughts on Reddit and other social media platforms. While many took Jasmine’s confession at face value, others suspected that Chrissie Watts might still be responsible for the crime.

“I can’t help but feel like even though there’s the video and Jasmine said what she said, they’ll still find a way to reveal Chrissie was also there and was the actual killer?” commented one fan on a Reddit discussion thread.

“I still think there’s more to it and not shown in the video was Chrissie who is the real attacker saving Jasmine,” said another.

“This has got Chrissie written all over it for me. It just wouldn’t be worth it if it was Jasmine,” a third agreed.

While Jasmine’s video seems pretty definitive, Chrissie does have a history of sneaking around The Vic murdering people we’d already thought dead. Might she have struck again on Christmas night, delivering the killing blow after Jasmine and Zoe’s attack?

Max is shocked to learn what Jasmine has planned (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine plots her escape in next week’s spoilers

As the soap continues in EastEnders spoilers for next week, Jasmine plots to escape before anyone can discover her secret. As the week begins, Kat returns to Albert Square and visits Zoe in the prison – who reveals that she plans on pleading guilty to killing Anthony.

Jasmine promises Kat that she’ll speak to the police about Chrissie, but secretly plans to run away with Oscar. However, when Max gets wind, he tries to talk Oscar out of leaving.

After a word from an unlikely ally, Max confronts Jasmine, after which she shares a shocking claim with Oscar and the Brannings. Max denies everything, but can he get Oscar and his family to believe him?

And will Jasmine manage to make her escape?

