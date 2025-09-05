All of John Sugden’s crimes revealed in Emmerdale as Aaron can’t escape

Aaron Dingle uncovered the truth about husband John Sugden in dramatic Emmerdale scenes tonight — but his discovery comes with devastating consequences.

As events spiral out of control next week, the village is thrown into chaos and danger looms larger than ever. So who will survive?

Drugged Aaron was at John’s mercy (Credit: ITV)

Aaron in danger as John cracked

Aaron wanted to go to the hospital after John drugged him, believing himself to be geniunely ill. But John said as a trained medic he was better placed to care for him at home.

John then refused to let him have his phone when Robert was calling and blurted out that he knew about Aaron and Robert sleeping together. Aaron tried to apologise and told John it meant nothing.

Back in the village, Paddy had decided to break confidentiality and tell Robert he thought John was calling him on the helpline. As Robert worried for Aaron, Paddy seemed more concerned about John.

Robert then heard Tracy telling Charity she thought something had happened to Mack like it did Nate. Their disappearances were just too similar. Although Charity dismissed her, it was all Robert needed to hear to know Aaron was in danger from John.

Aaron knows John is up to something (Credit: ITV)

Aaron discovered the truth about John in Emmerdale tonight

Although John later forgave Aaron for cheating, when Aaron then told him he’d heard Mackenzie’s voice in the woods yesterday, John got defensive. He spun another cover story, but it all seemed to be making more sense to Aaron.

He issued a thinly veiled threat to his husband: “If you keep ignoring my instructions, you are going to go downhill fast. Do you understand?”

“Yeah, I understand,” Aaron told him.

But Aaron understood that John was not who he says he is. When John then went in the shower, Aaron searched his stuff and found Mack’s phone.

John makes a terrifying move (Credit: ITV)

All of John’s crimes revealed as he jumps over a cliff – with Aaron

Next week Aaron is desperate to make his escape from his husband. He manages to get away and runs out into the woods to find Mack, who he is sure is being held somewhere out there.

Back in the village, Robert desperately tries to get to Aaron and when he does manage to make it to the cottage, he finds John. They finally have a confrontation as Robert calls him a murderer. But it’s John who gets the upper hand, knocking Robert out cold.

As John races off to track down Aaron, he locates him at the edge of a gorge. They start talking and Aaron is seemingly getting through to John as he confesses everything. But just as John is about to call the police and admit it all, Robert turns up.

Betrayed and upset, John frames Robert on the call to the police, before grabbing Aaron and pulling them both over the edge of the cliff.

Who will survive? And how will Robert manage to get anyone to believe his version of events if John and Aaron don’t make it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

