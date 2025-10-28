Alfie is the father of Zoe’s twins, EastEnders fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have convinced themselves that Alfie Moon is the father of Zoe’s missing twins. The elusive father of Zoe’s children became the subject of fan speculation ever since she returned to Walford earlier this year, although his identity currently remains unknown.

And Zoe hasn’t been much help either. She tried to claim that the father was Dennis Rickman – a lie intended to help her secure funding for the search. Kat was unable to keep Zoe’s secret though, and she blurted out the truth in last night’s episode (airing Monday, October 27).

Back to the drawing board, then. So who is the father of Zoe’s children?

A bold new fan theory has emerged (Credit: BBC)

Could Alfie be the father of Zoe’s children?

As speculation continued as to the paternity of Zoe’s twins, fans took to social media to share their theories. And it wasn’t long before a surprising new suspect emerged.

Far from baseless speculation, it wasn’t long before a few ‘clues’ emerged in the case for Alfie. From peculiar looks toward Zoe to his murky (to say the least) past with Slater women, this theory isn’t as far-fetched as it might appear.

He wouldn’t… would he? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans lay out the ‘evidence’ for Alfie and Zoe affair

“Going by that look between Zoe and Alfie… I’m even more convinced that the father is Alfie!” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“It must be someone shocking for her to feel like she can’t say. Could it be Alfie?” asked another.

“Oh god Alfie already had an affair with little Mo the sister and a baby with a cousin from the Slaters so please don’t make Alfie the father cos he’s looking worried,” said a third.

“I reckon Alfie is the dad!! An affair will be exposed from back in the day, a possible reason why Zoe isn’t making eye contact with her own mum!! Guilt has started to eat at her,” said a fourth.

Now that would be a surprise. However, given how Kat and Alfie’s marriage seems stronger than ever, it seems unlikely that the soap would torpedo all that in the name of a plot twist. Still…. stranger things have happened.

