12 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including revenge, a return, a health crisis and a new love triangle

Nate means business (Credit: ITV)

1. Nate wants to return to work

Moira and Cain offer Nate their support when he decides to return to work. He tells Caleb he is exercising his rights as a partner in the car firm.

Caleb welcomes his comeback, but insists he just needs to sort out the accounts first to show him…

2. Ruby gets suspicious

With Caleb delaying on the accounts, Ruby knows he’s up to something. So she confronts her husband and asks what he’s hiding.

Eventually he agrees to show her everything, but what is going on?

3. Kim sticks her oar in

Kim witnesses Nate and Caleb clash and Caleb certainly doesn’t like her paying such close attention. Scheming Kim then checks Ruby is still in on their plan and when Ruby confirms she is, Kim begins to plot.

She riles Nate up as he sees Caleb and Tracy talking and Nate confronts Caleb. He demands to be bought out of the business, but when Caleb says he can’t do it, Nate then loses it.

Cain pulls the men apart (Credit: ITV)

4. Nate gets violent

Grabbing Caleb by the lapels, Nate gets aggressive as Kim delights in watching on. Cain sees the altercation and soon steps in.

Cain pulls Nate back and indicates that Frankie has witnessed his behaviour, leaving Nate feeling awful.

Nate’s revenge plan involves Cain and Aaron (Credit: ITV)

5. Nate out for revenge

Nate is convinced no one cares about him and his quest for revenge. However, he decides to do it anyway and talks to Aaron about stealing cars from the business.

Aaron lets Cain know what Nate is planning and Cain and Aaron decide to help him. Nate also has Caleb’s precious car crushed and Caleb is left humiliated.

Ruby wants proof of Caleb’s loyalty (Credit: ITV)

6. Ruby twists the knife

With Caleb already annoyed over the stolen cars and the insurance company causing problems, Ruby makes things worse. After insisting he turn Tracy against him to prove his love for her, Ruby comes up with the perfect plan.

She tells him he has to ruin Tracy’s nursery presentation. But will he do it?

More Emmerdale spoilers

Chas wants Aaron to get tested (Credit: ITV)

7. Chas finds out the truth

Vinny accidentally reveals to Chas that Aaron isn’t getting the BRCA2 gene test – now or ever. Can Chas get him to change his mind?

Facing an uncertain future, Chas makes a huge decision (Credit: ITV)

8. Chas tells Aaron her decision

Lydia lets Aaron know Chas has a hospital appointment that day. Nervous Chas is lifted when Aaron turns up to support her.

She reveals she is going to have a double mastectomy. After admitting she’s afraid, Chas finally gives in to tears.

Aaron makes a big decision and gets the referral for his gene test after all.

She’s back and as is undoubtedly as chaotic as ever! (Credit: ITV)

9. Kerry’s back

As Amy and Matty set a date for their wedding, their excitement is interrupted by a returning Kerry. Only she’s not alone…

PC Swirling is delivering her back after she was arrested for theft. Oh and she’s also dressed as Cher.

Kerry soon explains she has been falsely accused by her fiancé. Amy is fuming, but when Kerry appears genuinely happy to be home and promises she’s just back to be a good mum and definitely didn’t commit the theft, Amy is hopeful.

10. Rhona’s being set up

After Gus’s offer to frame Lucy for the passport theft and work towards both him and Rhona being found not guilty, Rhona is hopeful. However, it’s not long before she realises she’s being deceived.

She vows to fight tooth and nail for Ivy and won’t give up until the baby is under her care.

A new love triangle is beginning (Credit: ITV)

11. Mary left heartbroken

At a karaoke night at the Woolpack, Vanessa takes to the mic. She performs her heart out – and sings her way back into Suzy’s heart. However, Mary is unimpressed.

As the pair share a kiss, gutted Mary watches on. Will she reveal her own true feelings for Suzy?

Things are getting better for Charity and Mack (Credit: ITV)

12. Charity makes a step forward

Mack is relieved when he hears no charges are being pressed against Charity. He moves to hug her, but she flinches away.

There are encouraging signs however when she texts and says he can bring the kids over. Charity is totally overwhelmed, but puts on a brave face for their benefit.

Although she struggles to say how she feels to Mack, he understands. They can both see progress in her condition. But is it enough?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

