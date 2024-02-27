Emmerdale: Laura Norton admits nerves ahead of Kerry Wyatt return

Laura Norton character Kerry Wyatt has been away from screen for over a year now as she left Emmerdale village to work on a cruise ship.

Kerry left the village in November 2022, although she briefly appeared in August 2023 on a video call that featured in scenes of the soap.

Now, over a year later from her initial departure, Kerry is about to make a dramatic comeback to the Dales.

Emmerdale: Kerry Wyatt to return to the village

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Kerry Wyatt is set to return to the soap in typical Kerry style.

Amy and Matty manage to finally set a date for their wedding but suddenly have other things to focus on when Kerry makes a sudden return back home, accompanied by PC Swirling!

Wearing a Cher fancy dress costume, Kerry tries to explain to her daughter how her fiancé accused her of stealing in a misunderstanding.

Kerry promises Amy that she didn’t take anything and that she’s arrived back in the village so that they can be a family again. But, is Kerry telling the truth?

Emmerdale star Laura Norton opens up on fears ahead of comeback

With Laura Norton having had over a year off filming due to being on maternity leave and welcoming a second child – Ronnie – into the world, the actress has now opened up about her concerns regarding her return to work.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Laura confessed: “I’ve had a long time off work. I was worried I couldn’t do it anymore.”

She then added: “You start going, can I walk and talk at the same time? Can I still act?”

However, as soon as she read the scripts, she was excited to get stuck into Kerry’s return storyline and was put at ease! Phew!

