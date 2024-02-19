Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim and Ruby team up to get revenge on Caleb

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, February 19), Ruby pays Kim a visit in a bid to get her on side with her revenge plan against Caleb.

As Ruby’s jealousy over Caleb’s obsession with his new family increases, Ruby turns to Kim for help.

But, does Caleb need to watch out for this newfound friendship in Emmerdale spoilers?

Ruby finds a friend in Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby gets Kim on board

As Caleb tries to salvage his relationship with the Dingles after Belle and Tom’s wedding day, Ruby gets jealous that he’s not spending as much time with her. She wants to be a priority in Caleb’s life.

Livid with her husband, Ruby then forms a plan to get revenge on him. Fortunately for her, Kim also wants to teach Caleb a lesson.

To achieve this, Ruby enlists Kim’s help. But, what do the pair have planned for the cheating businessman?

Suni wants Jai at the party (Credit: ITV)

Suni lies to Jai

With Jai still not on good terms with Amit, Suni pretends that Amit isn’t coming to his party so that Jai will agree to attend.

But, will Amit actually turn up and cause trouble? Can Jai and Amit put any bad blood to one side?

Tracy wants to come back home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy wants to move back home

After splitting up with Nate and moving out of the family home, Tracy tries to talk Nate round.

Tonight, she asks him to think about letting her move back in so that Frankie can continue to live in a stable environment.

But, with Nate still seething after discovering his Mrs’ betrayal, will he agree to prioritise his daughter? Or, will Tracy have to accept that she’s been kicked out of the house for good due to her unforgivable actions?

