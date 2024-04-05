11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Rhona losing it in court, Caleb seriously ill and Tom’s latest plot

These 11 Emmerdale spoilers for next week include Rhona struggling to keep calm as her trial begins. Plus, Caleb is very unwell and Nate has to help him – but will he? And Tom’s got a new target in his sights…

There’s a lot going on in the village next week!

Emmerdale spoilers

It’s a difficult week for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

1. Rhona in court

Rhona is all over the place as her court date approaches. Marlon tries to take her mind off it, but she dreads facing the kidnap charges.

Soon the day arrives and they are called in for the trial…

Rhona is thrown to the wolves by Gus (Credit: ITV)

2. Gus takes the stand

Gus twists the narrative when he is questioned. Rhona is horrified as she watches on, unable to believe how low he could stoop.

But her defence fights back as they question his character. Will it be enough?

Can Vanessa help her friend? (Credit: ITV)

3. Vanessa questioned next

It’s Vanessa’s turn next. And despite having given a statement saying she felt Rhona was wrong to take Ivy, she does her best to support her friend. Rhona hopes the tide will turn, but will Vanessa be caught out by the questioning?

4. Rhona lashes out

When Rhona takes her turn on the stand she faces difficult accusations from the prosecution about her character. Rhona is soon fired up and begins to lose her composure…

She lashes out at Gus and the judge decides to adjourn for the day. As Rhona worries her outburst could have cost her her freedom, she’s left kicking herself for getting so upset.

5. The verdict is in

Smug Gus is thrilled over her meltdown in court and his response shakes Rhona to the core. As the jury heads off to deliberate, Rhona knows her fate is in their hands.

She paces up and down awaiting their decision, but what will the verdict be?

6. Rhona’s case causes arguments

Paddy is looking after April in the Woolpack as Rhona and Marlon are at the trial. But a debate soon descends about the case.

April is horrified at the gossip and tells everyone if even they can’t agree then how can the jury? Is this a bad sign for Rhona?

More Emmerdale spoilers

Ruby doesn’t hit the right note (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby’s desperate to make amends

Ruby tries to kill the Dingles with kindness to get back in everyone’s good books. She buys them all air fryers, but Cain insists they can’t be bought and smashes them all the pieces.

Getting a reluctant Chas on board, Ruby organises a gathering in the Woolpack. Both Cain and Caleb are not happy to have been tricked into attending. As relations between the brothers start to thaw, Ruby’s drunken karaoke performance soon puts paid to that. Caleb defends Ruby and makes it clear he’s chosen her side. But will the brothers ever reconcile?

Caleb needs help fast (Credit: ITV)

8. Will Nate save Caleb?

Meanwhile, Caleb has been desperately trying to get a doctor’s appointment, but Manpreet is too busy to see him. He later collapses in pain in the village.

Nate is the one passing and as Caleb begs him for help, will Nate leave his uncle to suffer? Or can he be the bigger man and get Caleb the help he needs?

Yet another nasty plan from Tom… (Credit: ITV)

9. Tom drives a wedge between Belle and Vinny

Belle and Vinny are spending time together bonding over the dogs. Tom is irritated by their friendship. When Belle is then called into work, Vinny offers to look after Piper too.

However, he later has to break the news to Belle Piper has gone missing. Tom jumps in to play the calm hero as Belle and Vinny’s friendship is at breaking point. But does Tom know more about the dog’s disappearance than he’s letting on?

Is this what Manpreet really wants? (Credit: ITV)

10. Charles proposes in Emmerdale spoilers

Claudette wants Charles to make a good impression on the new Bishop and makes it clear if he and Manpreet were married things would be better. It gives Charles food for thought and he ends up telling the Bishop they do have wedding plans.

Charles then proposes in the Woolpack later that week. Manpreet feels pressured to say yes and before she knows it, over-excited Gail has announced the news to the whole pub. Will Manpreet regret it?

Can Billy make it a success? (Credit: ITV)

11. Billy decides on a new job

Wanting to do something he loves, Billy decides to commit to a new plan. He wants to become a PT, but how will Kim and his family react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

