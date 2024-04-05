Emmerdale: Ruby needs to leave the village after pub outburst, fans demand

Last night on Emmerdale (Thursday, April 4), Ruby had a go at Caleb in the pub as he continued to put the Dingles before her.

She then lashed out and accidentally ended up hitting a recovering Chas in the process.

Now, Emmerdale fans have condemned Ruby for her behaviour and want her gone.

Ruby elbowed Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby started a fight in the pub

With Ruby wanting to move away from the village with Caleb, Caleb crushed his wife’s hopes last night. He didn’t want to move away from his family.

Upset with Caleb constantly prioritising his new family over her, Ruby headed to the Woolpack and lashed out.

She told everyone that Caleb was always putting them first and was never thinking about her.

Whilst raging at Caleb, she then accidentally elbowed Chas in the chest. Apologising, Ruby felt truly pushed out when nobody chose to forgive her.

With Caleb not even choosing to defend her, Ruby then sobbed on a bench outside of the Woolpack.

Fans have had enough of Ruby’s drama (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans want Ruby gone after latest drama

Ruby’s latest rage was the last straw for fans, with the character having one too many arguments and outbursts for their liking. They’ve now demanded that the soap axes Ruby…

One Emmerdale viewer commented: “Can we please get rid of Ruby?”

Another viewer added: “If Ruby left tomorrow I don’t think many would miss her.”

A third person agreed and demanded: “Ruby needs binning.” Do you agree?

Ruby tries to get in the Dingles’ good books (Credit: ITV)

Can Ruby make amends with the Dingles?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Ruby tries to make things right by buying the Dingles some gifts.

However, Cain makes it very clear that the family can’t be bought…

Changing tactics, Ruby then gathers the family in the Woolpack as she performs some karaoke to them. Will this lift their spirits though?

