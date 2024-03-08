11 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including blood found, an arrest made and a charming newcomer

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see blood found at Lauren’s flat, Daniel questioned, Roy arrested and Leanne charmed by mysterious Rowan from The Institute. Is she in trouble?

Here are 11 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers

Bobby puts Roy in the frame (Credit: ITV)

1. Blood is found in Lauren’s flat

Sean is thinking about renting Lauren’s old flat, but when he views it he reports back to Bobby that he saw blood on the curtains. Carla and Bobby go straight to the police station and tell DS Swain.

Along with Craig, Swain heads to Lauren’s flat and looks at the blood stains. Bobby then fills them in on her relationship with Roy and how he gave her a job, found her somewhere to live and also cleaned the flat after she left. DS Swain heads to the cafe to speak to Roy…

Does Daniel know something? (Credit: ITV)

2. Daniel under suspicion

Max grows suspicious of Daniel when he realises the dates of his tutoring sessions with Lauren don’t stack up. Heading to the station, Max tells DS Swain about Lauren’s O-Vidz account, but discovers she already knows. She asks if he knows about Lauren’s secret boyfriend and he suspects it could be Daniel.

Swain then visits Daniel and takes him in for questioning. He is stunned when she suggests Lauren was paying for her tutoring sessions with sex. His past is brought up with prostitute Nicky Wheatley and also what happened between him and Summer.

When Daniel later listens to the radio he hears DS Swain suggest Lauren has been murdered. Daniel knows he’s a suspect.

Surely Roy didn’t do it?! (Credit: ITV)

3. Roy arrested

Roy is getting trolled online over the appeal for Lauren, but Max and Suki want him to do another one. Carla and Nina warn against him taking part, but then Suki arrives ready to go.

However they are interrupted by DS Swain who tells Roy she’s arresting him on suspicion of murdering Lauren Bolton. The video of his arrest is soon posted online and everything gets a whole lot worse for Roy…

Si’s keen to turn things around (Credit: ITV)

4. Simon prepares to take his punishment

Simon tells Nick and Leanne he is prepared to take whatever the magistrate throws at him as he deserves it. Sam writes him a character reference to help with his case.

Leanne and Simon get ready to leave for court, but Nick pretends he’s too busy to go with them. Simon is disappointed and Leanne furious. What punishment will Simon get?

Is Rowan all he’s cracked up to be? (Credit: ITV)

5. Leanne charmed by a new man

Leanne takes Simon along to a seminar for The Institute at the Chariot Square Hotel. Debbie suggests they check out the wedding fayre taking place there at the same time and Nick reluctantly agrees to go along.

Meanwhile at the seminar, Leanne is charmed by Rowan from The Institute. He gives her some advice and encourages her to share her innermost thoughts and feelings.

When he’s leaving, he flashes her a smiles and Leanne blushes. Is she falling for his charms?

Eliza wants answers (Credit: ITV)

6. Eliza finds out about Dom’s deal

Stu wants to put the £10K Dom returned into a trust for Eliza’s future. But she finds the envelope and a note from her dad saying he’s sorry. Eliza wants an explanation and Stu is forced to come clean.

Eliza manages to track her dad down and they arrive together at Speed Daal. Sitting down, Eliza says she doesn’t want to lose her dad again and she wants to move to Germany with him.

More Coronation Street spoilers

Can Stu let his granddaughter go? (Credit: ITV)

7. Stu makes a decision

With Eliza practising her German, Stu realises he’s been selfish. He tells Dom Eliza can go to Germany with him for Easter for two weeks. It’s with a view she will move there permanently if it goes well. Will Dom accept the offer?

8. Mason is charged

Gary and Maria are discussing home schooling for Liam when the police arrive. They tell them Mason has been charged with threatening with a bladed article in a public space. It’s likely he’ll receive a custodial sentence. But what does this mean for Dylan?

Has Damon really thought this through? (Credit: ITV)

9. Damon blackmails Harvey

Sarah and Damon are excited over a house viewing. Damon calls Harvey and insists he wants a cut of the profits from the job or he’ll go to the police. He then tells Sarah his financial advisor has said they can afford the house. Will she work out it’s not legit?

10. Tracy plays happy families

Tracy gets Amy to meet her for lunch, but Amy is furious when Tommy arrives at the bistro too. Amy orders the most expensive Champagne as Tracy explains she wants the two of them to get to know each other.

But how will Steve feel when Toyah lets slip where his daughter has been and who with?

Linda comes between Gemma and Chesney again (Credit: ITV)

11. Linda and Gemma butt heads

Linda wants to pay for Joseph to go to Oakhill and Chesney is gobsmacked by the offer. However Gemma is furious and demands Ches tell Linda to back off.

As Gemma and Izzy have at go at Linda about favouring Joseph over her other grandchildren, Paul steps in. He points out to Gemma Oakhill is a great opportunity for Joseph and she shouldn’t take her hatred of Linda out on his future. Will Gemma change her mind?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

