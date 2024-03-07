Coronation Street fans blast Sarah for trusting Damon after latest ‘lie’: ‘Absolute moron’

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 6), Damon promised Sarah that Harvey would stay away.

She and Bethany would be safe from now on as Harvey had been warned off by him.

Corrie fans have now slammed Sarah for believing Damon despite his track record.

Sarah breathed a sigh of relief (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon lied to Sarah

Recently on the cobbles, Adam betrayed Harvey prompting him to get his revenge by arranging for a car to accelerate towards Sarah and Bethany.

Adam managed to push them out of the way, getting hit by the car himself instead. He then told Sarah that she needed to get far away from Weatherfield, taking Bethany and Harry along with her.

Sarah was petrified when she discovered that Harvey was after them. However, Damon promised to protect her and spoke to Harvey for her.

Secretly, Damon agreed to do a job for Harvey in return for Sarah and Bethany’s safety. Failing to tell Sarah this, Damon promised that Harvey had agreed to back off because he feared his mum wouldn’t be proud of him…

Sarah was quick to believe Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam gullible Sarah for believing Damon

Yesterday, Sarah really believed that Damon had managed to get Harvey to back off simply by bringing up the topic of his mum. As if Harvey would be so soft.

Fans have now taken to social media to condemn Sarah’s gullible nature after she failed to see through Damon’s ‘lies,’ despite knowing his dodgy history.

One fan said: “I have concluded that Sarah is a complete idiot with [bleep] on.”

Another person complained: “Listen to Sarah, what an absolute moron she is. Is she for real?”

A third Corrie viewer noted: “Damon should be glad only Sarah is dumb enough to believe all that tripe about telling Harvey to back off.”

Damon does a deal with the devil (Credit: ITV)

Is Damon in trouble?

Next week, Damon rings up Harvey and tells him that he wants a share of the profits from the job.

If he doesn’t give him what he wants, he’ll go to the police… But, will Harvey agree to his brother’s demands?

