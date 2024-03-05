Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel under suspicion over Lauren’s disappearance

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal Lauren Bolton is still missing – and two suspects in her disappearance are under pressure.

With Bobby deeply suspicious of Roy Cropper’s behaviour, Daniel Osbourne is also in the frame. So do either of them know Lauren’s whereabouts?

Bobby reports what he’s discovered (Credit: ITV)

Blood is found

Bobby suggests Sean should rent Lauren’s old flat, but Sean is dismissive after revealing he saw what he thought was blood on the curtains. Carla and Bobby head straight to DS Swain to reveal the news.

Swain and Craig let themselves into the flat and take a closer look at the blood stains.

Meanwhile, Bobby is determined to do all he can to find Lauren and fills the police in on Lauren and Roy’s relationship. He explains Roy gave her a job, found her a flat and then cleaned up the mess after she disappeared. Roy has also been very insistent Lauren is fine and has just moved somewhere else.

With Roy the last person to see her, potentially alive, it’s not long before Swain is calling at the cafe wanting to ask him some questions…

Does Daniel know something? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel questioned in Coronation Street spoilers

However, soon enough suspicions turn elsewhere when Daniel and Bethany start to wonder where Lauren is. Max quizzes Daniel on their tutoring sessions and soon realises Daniel’s dates don’t add up.

Ryan has already given a statement about Lauren’s O-Vidz activity and Swain soon wants answers from Max over Lauren’s secret boyfriend. He admits he’s never met him, but thinks it is Daniel!

DS Swain visits Daniel and wants to know about his relationship with Lauren. She suggests the teen may have paid for her lessons with sex, horrifying Daniel. Swain continues to drag up Daniel’s past – what happened with Summer and prostitute Nicky.

Realising he’s under suspicion, Daniel worries. And when he later hears Swain interviewed on the radio suggesting Lauren has been murdered he panics. As he confides in Ken he’s on the hook for a murder he didn’t commit, it’s not long before Roy is back in the frame.

Surely Roy didn’t do this?! (Credit: ITV)

Roy arrested

Roy is getting trolled and Carla is worried about the vile comments. She shows them to Roy and tries to talk him out of doing another appeal over Lauren’s whereabouts.

Suki from the Gazette arrives to do the fresh appeal, but before they get going, DS Swain also turns up with awful news. She arrests Roy on suspicion of Lauren’s murder!

Roy is terrified and Carla and Nina are horrified as Roy is led away. Is he innocent? Or does he know what’s happened to Lauren?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

