Coronation Street: Soap needs a cast cull to ‘fix’ show, fans demand – and Ed, Stu and Simon are at the top of the list

Fans of Coronation Street have grown unimpressed with recent storylines and are hoping that the soap does something to ‘fix’ this.

Taking to social media, fans have now demanded that the soap gets rid of quite a number of the cast.

They think that a cast cull is needed in order for Coronation Street to get back on track.

Fans just aren’t interested (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Storylines are no longer exciting for fans

Currently on the cobbles, Simon is having a difficult time due to Peter’s exit. He’s been spending a lot of time drinking and waking up with awful hangovers.

Elsewhere, the Baileys are struggling with Ed’s gambling addiction. Michael almost died in a fire, with it being revealed last night (Monday, January 29) that Ed had known that the Builder’s Yard was on fire but failed to put it out.

In another storyline, Liam Connor is being bullied by Mason and his former friend, Dylan.

He’s been ditching school and has even taken the blame for starting a fight, covering for the bullies.

Now, fans are begging the soap to do something to make Corrie exciting again – and they’ve suggested a rather dramatic solution.

Fans want Ed and others gone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers demand huge cast cull

On social media, fans of the soap have suggested that Corrie gets rid of a number of characters so that storylines can focus on characters viewers actually care about and want to see on screen.

One fan asked others online how they would go about trying to ‘fix the show.’

Another fan then responded: “I’d get rid of a few that desperately need to go – Michael after last night’s stuttering performance, Ed, Stu, Eliza, Simon, Bobby, Mason. Stop with the violence and crime for a bit, it’s got to the point where it’s not shocking or exciting any more, it’s just normal Corrie life and it’s miserable to watch.”

A third fan expanded on the list: “Huuuuuge cast cull. Fiz, Ches, Gemma, Bernie, Dev and the twins, Cassie, Simon, Kirk, Sean, Izzy, Craig and Beth and Summer to go first of all. Probably more to go too.”

A fourth person suggested: “There needs to be another cull. Simon, Bobby, Max, Sean, Dylan, Alya, Yasmeen, Stu and Eliza.”

A final fan shared: “So we almost got rid of Simon tonight and we almost got rid of two [bleep] awful Baileys last week. This is painful. Think we need another team crash!! Cull required.”

Alex Bain is leaving his role (Credit: ITV)

Is any of the cast about to leave the soap?

So far, it has been revealed that Alex Bain is soon going to be leaving his role as Simon Barlow.

His exit scenes will air at some point this year. But, is Simon’s exit just the start? Will many others follow him out of Weatherfield?

