Coronation Street: Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain ‘quits the show’ after 15 years with shock exit planned

Coronation Street star Alex Bain, who has played Simon Barlow for 15 years, has quit the ITV soap, it’s been reported.
The 22-year-old actor has been in the ITV soap since he was seven years old. However, he is expected to depart with an explosive storyline next summer.
Alex, who became a dad in real life in 2018 is said to be “very excited” about his big move.
Simon Barlow leaving the Coronation Street cobbles?
A source claimed to The Sun: “Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family. But he realises that the time is right to move on.”
He realises that the time is right to move on.
They went on to add: “He’s very excited about the future and other opportunities.”
The telly star has been involved in a series of controversial storylines, and won the British Soap Award for Best Young Actor in 2011.
View this post on Instagram
Alex’s real life is pretty dramatic, too!
Meanwhile, in real life, the child actor became a father himself at the age of 17. His then-girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth to their daughter Lydia-Rose just after her 16th birthday in December 2018.
However, the couple split, with a source claiming: “They were over the moon at the birth of their baby girl and were really happy together. But they’ve been through a lot together and they’re both still so young.”
The soap star then enjoyed a short-lived engagement to dancer Mollie Lockwood. Speaking to OK! magazine after getting down on one knee, Alex gushed: “I can’t spend my life with anyone else.”
However, earlier this year, it was reported that Alex had sadly split from his aspiring actress fiancée Mollie. An insider told The Sun: “They’re gutted the relationship didn’t work out, but they’re both so young it’s hard to make such a big commitment early on in their lives.”
Previously Alex revealed that his daughter and his role in the soap had saved him from “dark times”. He said: “If I didn’t stick at the job that I’m in now I would have been lost.
“Corrie has kept me going and especially having a daughter has kept me going – it gives me something to do,” he concluded.
Corrie spoilers
Reports claim that he’ll leave the role of Simon Barlow in Coronation Street this summer.
Alex’s on-screen dad, Peter Barlow, played by Chris Gascoigne, will be seen leaving the cobbles – and Carla – tonight (December 26).
ED! has contacted ITV for comment.
Read more: Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter leaves Carla – and Weatherfield
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.