Prince William and Queen Camilla are said to have clashed in the run-up to Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding, after a reported disagreement over a tiara choice for the bride. What should have been a happy royal family celebration instead became the centre of claims about a serious behind-the-scenes row over access to the royal jewellery collection.

According to the report, the tension built before guests gathered at All Saints Church in Kemble and later headed to Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate for the reception. Prince William and Princess Kate attended, as did King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne.

Peter and Harriet wed earlier this month (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Queen Camilla reportedly clashed over wedding tiara access

The dispute allegedly focused on whether Harriet Sperling should have been allowed to wear a tiara from the royal collection on her wedding day. Because she is not a royal by birth, the issue reportedly became a sensitive matter of protocol.

In the end, Harriet is said to have sidestepped the drama by choosing a tiara from Pragnell Family jewellers, who also designed her engagement ring. However, insiders claim that decision came only after tempers had already flared.

One source told Heat: “William was furious with Camilla for effectively blocking Harriet and Peter from access to the royals’ jewellery collection. He wanted them to have that option, but Camilla flat-out objected.”

The same insider added that the disagreement became “a huge and heated talking point” before the wedding. They also claimed guests were shocked to see William and Camilla “get into it like that”.

The queen wasn’t impressed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harriet Sperling’s wedding day choice reportedly avoided more drama

Although Harriet’s final choice appears to have prevented any public upset on the day, insiders suggested it did not settle the wider issue. One source said, “Thankfully, Harriet opted not to use a tiara from the royals’ private collection. But that speaks more about her diplomacy than William or Camilla winning and getting their own way.”

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at the wedding was reportedly tense. A source claimed, “It was a lovely wedding, and everyone did their best to keep the focus on Peter and Harriet, but you could cut the tension between William and Camilla with a knife. They barely acknowledged each other, but they kept it very civil, so at least there was no outward ugliness.”

Why the reported Prince William and Queen Camilla row matters

Sources claimed William believed his cousin should have had the option of using the family jewels for his bride. He is also said to share a close bond with Peter Phillips.

Wills was said to have felt the couple should not face unnecessary limits.

Camilla, however, reportedly took a firmer view on royal rules. One insider claimed she accused William of undermining her.

She was even said to have felt William was encouraging a break in protocol. The same source said William believed decisions about access to heirlooms should rest with the King.

Wills and Camilla allegedly fell out (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Or failing that, the heir to the throne.

As a result, some royal watchers now see the alleged tiara dispute as more than a one-off family disagreement. Instead, they view it as another sign of a wider struggle over influence, authority and the monarchy’s future direction.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

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