Meghan Markle has reportedly made a fresh effort to rebuild relations with her father-in-law King Charles.

According to the report, Meghan, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, believe they must present a united front if they want to win over the king.

The latest claim centres on Meghan’s anniversary post for Harry last month, which included a warm reference to Charles. Insiders described that move as deliberate. They claimed Harry welcomed it because he wants Meghan fully involved in any attempt to repair family ties.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly trying to win over King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s King Charles ‘strategy’

A source has told Closer that Meghan saw Charles’ failure to publicly acknowledge the couple’s anniversary as a slight. However, rather than pull back, she reportedly chose a more diplomatic response.

Insiders claimed she put together a large gift basket to mark the anniversary of Charles and Camilla’s coronation and included a note from both her and Harry. The king is then said to have sent a polite thank you message.

According to the source, Harry and Meghan know some people will question their motives. Even so, they reportedly plan to keep reaching out unless Charles tells them to stop.

A once-close bond that later broke down

Meghan and Charles were once believed to share a warm relationship. In 2018, he stepped in to walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Harry after her father Thomas Markle withdrew shortly before the ceremony.

How Meghan Markle and King Charles’ relationship changed over time Meghan and King Charles were widely reported to have shared a warm bond in the early years of her relationship with Prince Harry. In 2018, Charles stepped in to walk Meghan part of the way down the aisle at her wedding after Thomas Markle withdrew. That moment was seen as a public show of support. However, relations are understood to have cooled after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US. 2018: Charles supports Meghan at the royal wedding

2020: Harry and Meghan leave frontline royal roles

Recent years: Harry speaks publicly about wanting reconciliation

Now: fresh claims suggest new efforts to rebuild ties

That bond later weakened after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US in 2020. Thanks to the couple’s tell-all interviews and damning allegations about his family, relations became strained.

Still, Harry has continued to say he wants reconciliation with his family.

Could the king reconcile with the Sussexes? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Harry and Meghan are still pushing for peace

The source claimed Charles may be more open to a thaw than other senior royals. They also said his health struggles have made him think more carefully about forgiveness and family.

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. He continues his treatment.

Because of that, Harry and Meghan reportedly want to keep extending olive branches. In addition, they are said to see Charles as crucial to their long-term standing within the royal family.

The report also said the couple hope to meet the king in person during a UK visit linked to the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. They are believed to think a face-to-face meeting could help restore some of their old connection.

‘Harry couldn’t be happier’

A source said: “Harry is convinced that, if they’re going to win over Charles, Meghan needs to be just as involved as he is. It was her idea to share a photo of the king in her Instagram post – that was calculated – and Harry couldn’t be happier that she and him are finally on the same page when it comes to his family.”

Why Prince Harry and Meghan’s children posts keep causing debate Images of Archie and Lilibet remain a sensitive issue because Prince Harry and Meghan have repeatedly spoken about privacy, security and control over their family life. Any new post can quickly spark debate about where the line sits between sharing family updates and protecting children from scrutiny. Reports have suggested Harry is more cautious about social media, while Meghan is seen as more open to carefully managed glimpses of home life. The discussion has become more prominent as Meghan promotes her public projects online.

They added: “Charles’ health struggles have forced him to consider what really matters and Harry swears his father has changed. He’s become more focused on forgiveness, and making the most of whatever time lies ahead.

“That’s why Harry and Meghan plan to keep extending olive branches for as long as it takes. It’s challenging, though. Harry’s convinced senior aides are in his father’s ear saying all sorts of poisonous things – and he suspects that Camilla and William are doing all they can to interfere, as well.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Meghan and Harry for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new statement following major UK decision: ‘A welcome step forward’

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