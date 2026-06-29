Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are back in the spotlight together after fresh claims about a possible UK return for the Sussexes.

According to reports, King Charles wants to welcome Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children to Britain in the coming weeks.

The reported trip would mark Meghan’s first return to the UK in almost four years. Harry has travelled back before. This time, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, are also rumoured to accompany their parents.

Allegedly the king wants to build a bond with his grandchildren, but other family members aren’t so eager for a reunion with the Sussexes.

That prospect has reportedly left Kate feeling torn. She is said to support peace between Harry and his father. But Meghan’s presence could make any reunion far more tense.

Princess Kate is not eager to welcome Meghan back according to reports (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

All eyes are on Princess Kate and Meghan Markle

An insider told Heat: “Kate is an incredibly forgiving person, but there has been so much hurt stirred up over the years by Meghan, it’s impossible for her to simply forget everything and move on overnight.”

The same source added: “Kate does want to see Harry, and she wants to do whatever she can to help the King, but there’s no denying that having Meghan there makes things worlds more complicated for her. If Harry was coming on his own it would be a very different story, Kate has always had a soft spot for him; it’s Meghan’s involvement that changes the dynamic completely. As much as Kate wants this peace, it’s impossible not to worry about what chaos Meghan will bring.”

The reported visit could also pile pressure on Prince William. The outlet says that is another major reason for Kate’s anxiety.

Royal author Tom Sykes weighed in on his The Royalist Substack. He claimed: “It is an astonishing betrayal of his loyal and dutiful heir who has made clear he never wants to see Harry again, believes he should be exiled (as far away as possible) and has told friends he blames the stress of Harry and Meghan’s betrayal for aggravating Catherine’s cancer.”

Another source told Heat that William is against Harry and Meghan’s return, which has piled on the pressure for Kate.

Meghan could be heading to the UK in the coming weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Meghan’s return reopen old wounds for Kate and William?

This Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle drama comes with years of baggage. Since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020, the fallout has dominated royal headlines.

Even now, the Waleses are said to be against a heartfelt reunion.

Meanwhile, reports claim that King Charles has offered Harry, Meghan and their children a royal residence for the trip.

The report also claimed full security would be in place.

According to Closer, Prince William feels furious about any softening towards the Sussexes.

An insider told the publication: “This has been bubbling away for what seems like an eternity, and neither of them is giving an inch, which of course is taking a heavy toll as everyone is walking on eggshells and wondering how on earth it’s come to this. And of course, there’s an acute awareness that things will get a whole lot worse once the Sussexes come to town. William has been beside himself ever since he received the news. To say he’s upset and feeling undermined is a colossal understatement. The more it sinks in, the angrier he gets.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

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