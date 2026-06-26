Prince Harry’s latest video message has put the Duke of Sussex back in focus after he warned that tourism is putting growing pressure on destinations worldwide.

He delivered the remarks in a new film for Travalyst. The release coincided with London Climate Action Week.

According to a report by GB News, Harry founded Travalyst in 2019. The new film pushes his latest message on sustainable travel.

What is Travalyst? Prince Harry’s sustainable travel initiative explained Travalyst is a sustainable travel initiative founded by Prince Harry in 2019. It focuses on helping the travel industry provide clearer information about the environmental and social impact of trips. Founded by Prince Harry in 2019

Centres on sustainability in travel and tourism

Promotes better data and more transparent travel choices

Works on industry-wide collaboration rather than isolated action

What did the Prince Harry’s video message actually warn about?

Harry opened with a stark warning. He said: “Today, travel stands at a crossroads.”

He argued that the industry can help or harm. Harry said the sector “could be a catalyst for positive change, but also a source of environmental strain, driving emissions, overwhelming destinations, depleting the natural world it depends on”.

He then laid out the changes he wants. Harry said travel should move “from tangled, fragmented data to a single source of truth”.

Together, we have the power to change travel for good.

He added: “From hidden impacts to trusted, transparent choices.”

And he continued: “From siloed efforts to a powerful collective.”

Harry also described a broader shift. He called for movement “from small tweaks to accelerating systems change” and away from “travel stuck in the past” toward travel that “unlocks action from travellers, businesses, and communities”.

He closed with a rallying cry. Harry said: “Together, we have the power to change travel for good.”

Prince Harry has issued a warning in a new video message (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did the timing draw extra attention?

The release came just after Prince William carried out his own environmental engagement. According to GB News, William attended the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at Guildhall in central London on Tuesday.

William struck a more upbeat tone. He told guests: “Solutions are working. Capital is moving. Policy is shifting.”

William said Earthshot finalists have protected and restored 1.4 million square kilometres of land, ocean and coastline so far.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s environmental projects: how Travalyst and Earthshot differ Both projects focus on environmental issues, but they operate in different areas: Travalyst is linked to sustainable travel and tourism

Earthshot Prize highlights environmental solutions across multiple sectors

Harry’s latest message focused on tourism’s impact on destinations

William’s remarks highlighted measurable progress from Earthshot finalists

He also said they have conserved 21 million tonnes of water. He added that they have removed nearly half a million tonnes of waste.

The 2026 Earthshot Awards are due to take place in Mumbai this November.

Prince Harry set for UK visit with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Meanwhile, Harry is expected to return to Britain next month. He is due at the Invictus Games 2027 One Year To Go celebration in Birmingham.

Read more: Meghan Markle facing ‘crisis’ ahead of UK visit as she’s warned over King Charles ‘risk’

Reports indicate Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could join him.

Many fans will be hoping that Archie and Lilibet get to spend some time with their grandfather, King Charles. Harry previously expressed his desire to reconcile with his family after years of tell-all interviews which have said to have damaged relations.

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry for wounded veterans, will take place in Birmingham in 2027.

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