King Charles and Prince Harry are back at the centre of royal drama after reports that the monarch has offered Harry and Meghan a royal place to stay during their next UK visit.

That reported move has reignited talk of a deeper clash behind Palace doors. According to Closer, Prince William feels furious about any softening towards the Sussexes.

Harry stepped back as a senior working royal in 2020. He then moved to California with Meghan Markle and started a new life in Montecito.

William stayed in the UK and remained firmly inside the royal fold. He has also faced difficult family years, including the cancer diagnoses of Kate and King Charles.

Why King Charles and Prince Harry now have the Palace on edge

Reports claim that Charles has offered Harry, Meghan and their children a royal residence for the trip. The report also claims full security would be in place.

An insider told the publication: “This has been bubbling away for what seems like an eternity, and neither of them is giving an inch, which of course is taking a heavy toll as everyone is walking on eggshells and wondering how on earth it’s come to this. And of course, there’s an acute awareness that things will get a whole lot worse once the Sussexes come to town. William has been beside himself ever since he received the news. To say he’s upset and feeling undermined is a colossal understatement. The more it sinks in, the angrier he gets.”

The report arrived weeks after fresh claims about Frogmore Cottage resurfaced. Reports alleged that the Sussexes’ former home could be stripped of the changes they made while living there.

Royal author Tom Sykes also weighed in on his Substack, The Royalist. He wrote: “Prince William has threatened to ‘boycott Sandringham’ and shunned a key family gathering with his father last weekend in disgust at learning of Meghan Markle’s triumphant imminent return to the U.K. on the arm of Prince Harry.”

The king could reunite with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is William so worried could happen next?

The source also alleged that William sees Harry and Meghan as a threat to the monarchy’s reputation. The insider alleged he fears any contact could hand the couple fresh material for future projects.

The source said: “There’s not a shred of doubt in his mind that they’ll be using this trip to network and push Meghan’s lifestyle brand on the British people, whilst filming whatever they can during the trip and presumably saving it all up for some type of money-making TV special.”

The same insider also claimed William has taken a hard line with his father. They said he is effectively telling Charles “it’s me or Harry”.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is know that the Duke and his family have been offered accommodation on the Royal estate for use during a potential visit previously.

Accommodation at Buckingham Palace has been offered but declined during previous visits.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment, as have Prince Harry’s representatives.

Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla quit Buckingham Palace as ‘personal residence’

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