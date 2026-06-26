King Charles’ Buckingham Palace plans are now clear. The monarch and Queen Camilla will not move into the palace after its £369 million refurbishment ends.

Instead, they will stay at Clarence House. It has served as their London home since 2003.

Why King Charles still lives at Clarence House Clarence House has been the London home of King Charles and Queen Camilla since 2003. The decision to remain there means Buckingham Palace will continue primarily as the ceremonial and operational centre of royal life rather than the couple’s full-time private residence. Clarence House has served as their main London base for more than two decades.

Buckingham Palace will still be used for audiences, receptions and major royal events.

The King and Queen will keep private rooms at the palace for use during the working day or occasional overnight stays.

According to HELLO!, Buckingham Palace will still remain the monarchy’s main headquarters in London.

The king and queen will keep private rooms there. They can use them during the working day or for an overnight stay when needed.

Why King Charles Buckingham Palace won’t become home

A palace spokesperson explained the thinking behind the move. They said: “His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life.”

The spokesperson added: “It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way.”

Charles will still host audiences at the palace. He will also hold garden parties and other receptions there.

It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way.

His royal standard will still fly from the roof when he is in London. The spokesperson said the king wants the palace to serve “greater public benefit rather than greater private benefit”.

They added: “It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly-funded building.”

Officials shared the update during the annual Sovereign Grant Report briefing. The decision could also reduce security pressures and help protect visitor access.

King Charles and Queen Camilla won’t be using Buckingham Palace as a personal residence (Credit: AGZ)

What changes after this royal call?

James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, confirmed the arrangement. He said: “I can update you that after careful consideration, and to greatly increase opportunities for public access, the King and Queen have decided not to adopt Buckingham Palace as a personal residence and will instead continue to use Clarence House as their London home.”

He added: “Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilised as potential residential accommodation in times ahead.”

Mr Chalmers stressed that the palace’s wider role will not change. He said: “This is both a change from the past and a recognition of the future. Let me be clear, however, that in all other ways Buckingham Palace will continue to be both the ceremonial and operational centre of royal life.”

He continued: “It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings, with the sovereign’s standard flying proudly from the roof whenever His Majesty is in London, just as it has done since accession.”

Read more: King Charles battles UK heatwave as top aide forced to step in amid soaring temperatures

Buckingham Palace has not served as the monarch’s residence for the past six years. The late Queen Elizabeth II left on March 18 2020, when she and Prince Philip moved to Windsor during the pandemic lockdown.

The refurbishment covers electrical cables, boilers and other services. The work aims to protect the historic building from fire or flooding.

Buckingham Palace refurbishment: what the £369m project includes The long-running Buckingham Palace refurbishment is focused on essential infrastructure rather than cosmetic changes alone. Officials have said the work is designed to protect the historic building and support its future public use. Major works include replacing electrical cables, boilers and other core building services.

The project is intended to reduce risks such as fire and flooding.

Updated facilities include electric vehicle charging points.

Restored spaces will include The Consort’s Library in the North Wing, which will also feature on palace tours.

Once the project finishes next year, Charles and Camilla will also be able to use the late queen’s private apartment. The estate now has electric vehicle charging points too.

Another restored area will become The Consort’s Library. Three North Wing rooms will form the space, and it will later serve as an audience room for Queen Camilla and an attraction on palace tours.

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