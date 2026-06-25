King Charles battled the heatwave this week after the monarch pushed through a packed day of engagements in soaring temperatures.

He carried out several duties on Wednesday despite the UK heatwave. Earlier, he met the Afghan Refugee Women’s Cricket Team.

He also visited charity REORG at the Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy. His final engagement came at a reception for London Climate Week.

Temperatures climbed into the mid-30s. That made the reception uncomfortable for guests and staff.

Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt stepped in to help. He followed Charles around the room at St James’s Palace with a hand-held battery-powered fan.

Guests also received folding fans when they arrived. According to HELLO!, a nurse stayed on standby in case the heat became too much.

During the reception, Charles spoke with Murat Kurum, president of the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference. He said: “You asked how I was doing – I’ll be doing a great deal better if you can get some progress at the COP31.”

King Charles braved the UK heatwave (Credit: ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Why this King Charles heatwave moment caught attention

The scene stood out because Charles kept working through a demanding day. It also showed how seriously palace staff treated the extreme temperatures.

Sir Tony added another point of interest. He serves as Master of the Household.

Who is Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt? Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt is Master of the Household, a senior royal household role overseeing operational and domestic support across several royal residences. He has held the post since 2013.

He served under Queen Elizabeth II and continues in the role under King Charles III.

Before joining the royal household, he had a long Royal Navy career and rose to the rank of Vice-Admiral.

His background helps explain why he is a familiar figure at major royal events and official receptions.

That role makes him the operational head of the “below stairs” side of several royal households. He has held the post since 2013.

He served under the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also helped staff carry out their duties at Charles’ coronation.

Before joining the royal household, Sir Tony built a long Royal Navy career. He served on HMS Scylla and HMS Brave.

He later rose to Vice-Admiral. He also became Chief of Staff to NATO’s Supreme Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia.

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The heatwave changed more than one royal routine

The King Charles heatwave story comes as the hot weather disrupts other royal plans. According to the report by HELLO!, officials cancelled the traditional Changing of the Guard ceremonies for the rest of the week.

Why Changing of the Guard is affected by extreme heat Changing of the Guard is one of the best-known royal ceremonies, but extreme weather can force adjustments to protect those taking part. The ceremony is usually staged at sites including Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, Wellington Barracks and Windsor Castle.

Guards wear heavy ceremonial uniforms, including bearskin hats and red tunics.

During periods of very high temperatures, officials may cancel or alter the ceremony on welfare grounds.

The decision reflects how heat can affect long outdoor duties in full ceremonial dress.

The ceremony usually takes place outside Buckingham Palace, Wellington Barracks, St James’s Palace and Windsor Castle. Soldiers wear heavy bearskin hats and red tunics.

Those uniforms can become especially difficult in extreme temperatures. The cancellations underline how severe the conditions have become.

The Household Division, which organises the guard change, said in a statement: “Due to forecasted excessive temperatures this week, including a red heat alert mid-week, there will be some important changes to Ceremonial Operations across London and Windsor.

“The well-being of our soldiers, military working horses, and the public who gather in large numbers to watch these events is always our priority.

“In line with advice from the Met Office and other Government agencies, who are recommending a reduction in travel and outdoor activities, the following changes are in place this week: There will be no ceremonial Guard Changes in Windsor or London on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.”

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